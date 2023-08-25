Jennifer Lopez's "Rich Girl Nude" Manicure Is Glossy Perfection

Jennifer Lopez loves a minimalist manicure. Seriously, this year alone, J.Lo has invented the surprisingly sweet and rosy “Mean Girl Mani,” has made a version of the milky mani her go-to summer nail, wore a dreamy opal French manicure, cosigned the milky French nail trend, invented the “Fantasy French” manicure, and treated herself with some delicious peaches and cream nails. Now, she is channeling her inner minimalist (which, for J.Lo, is also extremely glamorous) by coining the “Rich Girl Nude” manicure just in time for fall.



On August 24, J.Lo’s longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, posted a look at her new nails, hailing the multi-hyphenate as “Queen of the ‘Rich Girl Nude’” manicure he graced her nails with.



The new look is fairly simple but oh-so-stunning. A little longer than medium length, but not too long, Lopez’s nails were sharp and coffin-shaped, each with the same exact milky cream-colored nude shade. It's a few shades tanner than the white shirt she had on with them and complimented her new highlights. Also, with a noticeable glossy shine, that really sold the “Rich Girl Nude” title.



J.Lo’s stealth wealth nails came with a luxe ensemble. She styled a white button-up shirt with the top couple of buttons open to show off her stacks of dainty gold jewelry. Pulling the sleeves out through the sleeves of the brown blazer, they touched the rings on her finger. The singer finished her outfit off with blue jeans, big hoop earrings, and tan see-through shades.



For glam, she went with a peachy lip color and eyeliner dark enough to pop through her tinted sunglasses. She also showed off her “Golden Hour Highlights,” which lit up her hair.



@jlo / Instagram

If you are looking for those perfect glossy nails to assert your dominance in the back-to-school season or just in life, we've got you covered with the step-by-step. First, like every manicure, you will want to prep your nails. J.Lo and Bachik used his Tweezerman collaboration ($59) to cut, file, and buff her nails to the desired length and shape: a medium-long coffin.



Then, you will want to apply a cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften and push back. Next, wipe clean and get ready to add polish. Bachik applied Après Neutrals Gel-X Maisie Natural in shape Coffin Medium ($14.99) to her prepped nail bed and softened them to get his signature shape. Finally, he applied Après’ Gel Couleur in ‘Gossamer Light’ ($14.99) to get that “rich girl” color.



At home, you can use your natural nails or get the nails he used on J.Lo. Either way, you will want to apply that same “rich” color or one similar, and coat your nails with a top coat to lock it in. Finally, apply nail oil once dry to lock in hydration and make your nails stronger.