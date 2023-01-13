Jennifer Lopez Just Made the "Mean Girl Mani" a Thing

On Wednesdays, Jennifer Lopez wears pink. Or at least that's what J.Lo said in an Instagram caption on January 11, wearing an all-pink outfit from her head to her fingertips, while promoting her new movie, Shotgun Wedding, which she stars in and produced.

At a sit-down interview about the movie, J.Lo wore a monochromatic outfit including a pink dress with ruched stitching and a corsage detail, pink stiletto sandals, and gold rings and earrings. She accentuated the look with a twisted bun, wispy curtain bangs, pink eyeshadow, glossy nude lips, and her signature lightbulb contour technique. What's not seen during the interview is her matching pink leather trench coat and her pink crossbody Coach bag (but she gave us those outfit details on Instagram).

She finished off her all-pink look with a Mean Girls-inspired mani. Lopez's long-time manicurist, Tom Bachik, posted a close-up of the singer's pastel pink manicure, also revealing an outfit change at the same event. This time, J Lo. is seen backstage wearing an all-white outfit with specs of gold, reminding us of what Regina George might wear circa 2023 in her mature, girl-boss era.This outfit included an all-white linen suit, paired with a sheer linen button-up and gold accessories.

To tie her looks together, J.Lo paired both outfits with a mean girl pink manicure, courtesy of Tom Bachik. The mani features a short oval shape, slightly different from the usual square shape that J.Lo has been known to wear. Bachik used the Aprés Nail Gel Colour in Smell the Rosé ($15) for a simple yet captivating take on the Barbiecore trend.

If you're growing tired of hot pink, "mean girl pink" has a softness to it—contrary of its name—thanks to its pastel tone. Plus, as proven by J.Lo, it's a color that goes with practically anything, which makes it the perfect shade to wear as a transition from winter to spring arrives. To be clear, in no way are we saying J.Lo is mean (word on the street is she's quite the opposite), but her mean girl pink manicure is one worth coveting.

