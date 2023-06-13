Jennifer Lopez's Peaches and Cream Nails Are So Yummy

Is Jennifer Lopez ever not working? While running a beauty empire and being a pop legend may be enough for some, J.Lo stays booked and busy—just recently, she launched her own pre-mixed cocktail brand and attended premieres for her latest movies, Shotgun Wedding and The Mother. This time around, though, J.Lo was spotted on the red carpet for The Flash’s premiere, which stars her husband, Ben Affleck, as Batman. She stunned in a super hero-inspired outfit and a pretty peaches and cream manicure.

On June 12, J.Lo arrived on the red carpet wearing a Gucci gown that looks more like a two-piece set: the top of the gown features a black scuba-like tank with a mock neck and a zipper, which is juxtaposed by the gown’s slinky peach skirt and train. Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn paired the look with a black clutch, nude platform heels, and gem-encrusted drop earrings and rings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

J.Lo’s longtime manicurist Tom Bachik matched the star’s skirt and created a peaches and cream manicure. The celeb has been wearing coffin-shaped nails for a while now, and Bachik stuck with the theme and created a mid-length soft-coffin shape using the Aprés Nail Whitney Neutral Gel-X Tips ($15) in Natural Coffin Medium. After prepping the nails with his new Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set ($29), Bachik then painted the nails with the Aprés Nail Base Gelcoat ($13). The manicure plays on the creaminess of the reigning milk bath manicure, and he achieved the look by mixing the Aprés Nail Gel Couleurs in How You Dune ($15) and Gossamer Light ($15), and finally sealing the look with the Aprés Nail Top Gelcoat X ($13).

J.Lo’s peach milk nails are perfect for a summer-ready “my nails but better” manicure since they're neutral enough to look natural but still have a touch of warmth that pairs well with sun-kissed skin.

If you want to DIY J.Lo’s peach milk manicure without using a gel polish, first apply a ridge-filling base coat and then apply two coats of creamy peach pastel shade, like Essie’s Nail Lacquer ($13) in Feeling Wellies. Then, simply finish off with a top coat for a mirror-like finish.

To finish J. Lo's look, her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero created a slicked-back pony with a long, pin-straight tail, and makeup artist Ash K Holm added a peachy flush to her cheeks, a warm smoky eye, a nude glossy lip, and of course, a J.Lo glow. It may not have been her premiere, but she still stole the show.