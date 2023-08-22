Jennifer Lopez's Go-to Summer Nails Are So Easy to Copy

Minimalist nails have been on the fingertips of just about everyone this summer. Anne Hathaway kicked off the season with pearly milk bath nails, and in just this past month Madison Beer, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna have all sported some barely-there mani moments—pearly French for Beer, cloud nails for Gaga, and a subtle French for Riri.



Now, Jennifer Lopez is keeping the minimalist momentum going with her own creamy “your nails but better” manicure that kind of feels like milky nails, glazed donut nails, and plain nude nails all had a baby.



Her summer nails—which she showed off on August 18 in a “This Is…August (so far)” photo dump—were medium length and almond-shaped. Each had the same shade painted on them; a pearly, milky, slightly rosy tan color that was just a few shades lighter than her actual fingers.



Despite showing off her nails in the shower, she paired the manicure with plenty of jewelry—a diamond-encrusted silver ring in the shape of a rose, a simple silver band under another with a large pale green gemstone, a gold necklace with her husband’s name “Ben” along it in charms, and a simple silver cross necklace.



She also shared photos wearing a fedora hat that had “J.L.O” printed on it, baroque-style swimsuit coverups, and highlighter yellow Valentino ensemble.



If you want to recreate Lopez’s perfect summer mani, we've got you covered, as the look is ultra-easy to recreate.



First, like any manicure, remove any lingering polish with some nail polish remover. Then, cut and file your nails to your desired size and shape—almond if you're going for J. LO’s look. After that, apply cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften and push them back, wipe clean, and buff the bed of your nails to get an even workspace.



Now you are ready for polish. Go in with two coats of a nudish-pink of your choice—like Butter London’s Sandy Bum Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer ($18) or OPI’s Gel Break in Barely Beige ($16). That's pretty much it. For a subtle chrome effect, you can go in with a shimmering top coat, or just add a high-shine top coat.



Then, apply nail oil on top once dry, and you will have J. LO’s favorite summertime mani.

