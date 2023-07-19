J. Lo's Latte Nails Have Us Dreaming of Fall

Although the latte makeup trend has been all over our FYPs this past week, we must not forget that Jennifer Lopez has made looking like a sun-kissed goddess her signature for decades—hello, it's the J.Lo Glow. So it makes perfect sense that she would jump on TikTok's favorite trend, but with a twist—the latte manicure.

On July 19, J.Lo’s longtime manicurist Tom Bachik posted a photo of the star wearing a tiger print dress, which features gem-encrusted sheer fabric at the neckline as well as the waist to make it appear as though she’s covered in diamonds. Her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn accessorized the look minimally with earrings and J.Lo’s usual engagement ring and wedding band.

J.Lo is never not fierce, but her latte nails added an extra touch of glam to her outfit. Bachik first prepped her nails and created a medium-length round shape, and then applied a toffee-colored nail polish to each nailbed. The latte makeup trend has been all over TikTok these days (even Hailey Bieber gave it her stamp of approval), and J.Lo’s manicure shows that just how the makeup technique can add a bronzed glow to the skin, latte nails are perfect for adding warm tones to the rest of your beauty look.

If you’re looking to recreate J.Lo’s latte nails yourself, you can apply two coats of any nudey brown nail polish like the Le Manoir Gelcare Gel Polish ($20) in Archive Beige, the Aprés Nail Gel Couleur ($15) in Toasted, or the Essie Expressie Quick Dry Nail Color ($10) in Cold Brew Crew.

To latte up the rest of her look, makeup artist Mary Phillips created a bronzed beat on the star, which includes sculpted features, a pop of pink blush, and glossy brown lips. She created a deep brown cut crease on J.Lo and added shimmer to her lids—and while traditional latte makeup calls for only brown hues on the eyes, Phillips smoked out J.Lo’s lower lash line with black liner. To finish off the bronzed-from-head-to-toe vibes, hairstylist Chris Appleton created large voluminous waves that emphasize the contrast between J.Lo’s dark brown base color and warm buttery highlights.