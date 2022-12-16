If there were an award for the celebrity who provides the best manicure inspo, we would have to give it to Jennifer Lopez. In the past few months, J.Lo has worn some seriously stunning manicures, including her "rich girl" nails, red wine nails, and dulce de leche nails, just to name a few.

While these manicures are all worthy of completing your holiday looks, she recently shared her most festive mani yet: what her nail artist Tom Bachik calls the "holiday sweetness" manicure.



In Bahcik's Instagram post, J.Lo pairs the manicure with a simple black peacoat, along with a beautiful floral ring. Later on, however, J.Lo shared a holiday card of sorts to her Instagram page, which features the holiday mani paired with an all-red outfit. She posed in front of her Christmas tree wearing a red coat cinched at the waist, and paired it with bright red balloon pants and red puffer booties. She accessorized her look with red sunnies, a red lip, gold hoops, and a monogrammed red bag with the letters "JLO" printed in white.



But back to the manicure. Bachik knows a thing or two about French manicures, recently creating the "perfect French" on none other than Nicola Peltz Backham. For J.Lo, Bachik opted for an mid-length almond-shaped manicure, painting classic French tips on her ring finger and thumb. Bachik used white nail polish to paint candy cane stripes on her middle finger and snowflakes onto J.Lo's pointer and pinky fingers.

Let's face it—although the holidays are associated with red and green, not everyone wants to wear a Hallmark-worthy manicure while headed home for the holidays. Instead, J.Lo's mani offers a subtle hint of holiday cheer with its festive details, while being a classic French manicure that works with anything in your wardrobe. So, whether this year's holiday fashion plans involve a festive 'fit like J.Lo's all-red ensemble, or your favorite cozy sweater, her holiday sweetness mani is worth coveting.