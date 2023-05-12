J.Lo's Heavenly French Manicure Takes the Naked Glitter Trend to the Next Level

Jennifer Lopez has been out and about recently promoting her latest Netflix-original film, The Mother, serving plenty of glamorous looks in the process. She wore at least five monochromatic outfits for events before the premiere and has circled through a few manicures to match them. For her last appearance, she wore yet another monochromatic three-piece outfit with a "heavenly French" manicure.

On May 10, J.Lo arrived at the premiere in Los Angeles wearing a custom Brunello Cucinelli set, which features a high-rise maxi skirt, a halter crop top, and a long duster coat, all made from the same grey fabric with reflective diagonal stripes. Her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, accessorized the look with jewelry by Fernando and a matching grey Tyler Ellis bag.



Getty Images

Her look was classic J.Lo maximalism despite the minimal color, and her Heavenly French nails matched perfectly. Her manicurist, Tom Bachik, revealed on Instagram that he created the look using all Aprés Nail products, first applying the Aprés Nail Gel-X Neutral Maisie Medium Tips in Coffin ($15). Next, Bachik created a nude “rich girl” base with the Aprés Gel Couleur in Gossamer Light ($15).

“To finish the look, I used an Angelic Sheer Sparkle for the tips,” the celebrity nail artist shared on Instagram. The result is a perfect nude manicure that can go with practically any outfit while still adding character with its shimmery French tip.

J.Lo has been wearing a few different manicures during the past two weeks, starting with her licorice French nails she wore at the Met Gala and the hot girl nails and celestial shimmer manicure she wore during press events for the film. Although they’re all technically different, they share a nude or pink theme that aligns with the ever-present “my nails but better” trend, which favors natural and polished looks. Her most recent heavenly French, however, proves that you don’t have to leave sparkle and shine beind—you can have fun with the trend by adding creative details and designs.



To add drama to the overall look, J.Lo’s makeup artist, Ash K Holm, created a dark smoky eye with fluttering lashes and a pop of glow on her inner corner. Her hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin, finished the look off with a sleek ponytail.