J.Lo's Best Hairstyles Over the Years

Ever since her career took off in the early ’90s, Jennifer Lopez has remained a fashion and beauty icon. Her talents as a singer, dancer, and actress have earned her triple-threat status, and decades spent in the spotlight has made her a muse for many hair and beauty trends over the years. Traditionally known for her honey-brown hair, she has experimented with many colors and styles over the past three decades. J.Lo has never shied away from new trends, and she has sparked styles that have been imitated across the globe.

Whether on the red carpet or on set, J.Lo manages to shift seamlessly between her signature top knot, bouncy blowouts, and cutting-edge updos. The constant glamour of her changing hairstyles makes emulating even just one of her looks a surefire way to elevate your locks. While it would be impossible to catalog every J.Lo hairstyle, the following list includes 24 of her best looks as well as advice from two celebrity hairstylists on how to re-create them at home.