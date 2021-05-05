J.Lo's Best Hairstyles Over the Years

Ever since her career took off in the early ’90s, Jennifer Lopez has remained a fashion and beauty icon. Her talents as a singer, dancer, and actress have earned her triple-threat status, and decades spent in the spotlight has made her a muse for many hair and beauty trends over the years. Traditionally known for her honey-brown hair, she has experimented with many colors and styles over the past three decades. J.Lo has never shied away from new trends, and she has sparked styles that have been imitated across the globe.
Whether on the red carpet or on set, J.Lo manages to shift seamlessly between her signature top knot, bouncy blowouts, and cutting-edge updos. The constant glamour of her changing hairstyles makes emulating even just one of her looks a surefire way to elevate your locks. While it would be impossible to catalog every J.Lo hairstyle, the following list includes 24 of her best looks as well as advice from two celebrity hairstylists on how to re-create them at home.
Meet the Expert
- Cory Aaron Scott is an A-list hairstylist with clients including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, and Vice President Kamala Harris.
- Sam LaBella is a hairstylist and Aloxxi national educator.
Big, Bouncy Blowout
The true winner of Super Bowl LIV was J.Lo's epic bouncy blowout. This look is perfect for special occasions and glam nights out. You can play around with the amount of volume and curls to find a blowout that works for you. Scott says to achieve J.Lo’s Super Bowl look, the key is volume. "One should prep the hair with Davines Liquid Spell Reinforcing Bodifying Fluid. Once the hair is dried and smoothed, a thorough blowout is needed to perfect the look," he says.
Half-Up Volumized Ponytail
For her performance at the January 2021 Biden-Harris Inauguration, J.Lo opted for a sophisticated half-up hairstyle. J.Lo has often utilized a half-up, half-down style onstage, likely because it keeps the hair out of her face while maintaining the glamour. Scott says J.Lo has "reinforced a trend among pop singers with a half-up, half-down look." To achieve this amount of volume from a half-up ponytail, you'll need help from clip-in extensions.
- Sleek back the crown of your hair into a ponytail.
- Incorporate clip-in extensions to the ponytail as needed to achieve desired volume.
- Loose-curl the hair and extensions together for a more seamless look and to add volume.
Middle-Part Chignon
With the reemergence of the middle-part trend, this slicked-back chignon from the 75th Annual Academy Awards is a perfect hairstyle for weddings and other formal events. This style can easily be replicated at home by parting your hair down the middle and slicking it back into a low bun using a comb and your favorite gel or mousse.
Short, Old-Hollywood Glamor
Be prepared to ooze old Hollywood glamour with this short, curled look from the 69th Annual Tony Awards. Scott says, "Gorgeous hair should always be on trend," and this hairstyle has never failed to deliver a glamorous look. This hairstyle is perfect for those with short hair and can be mastered by loose-curling the hair and then raking your fingers through the curls for a looser effect.
Simple Half-Up Hairstyle
In one of the most iconic looks of her career, J.Lo wore "The Green Dress" to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The dress was the star of the show, and J.Lo cleverly paired it with a simple half-up hairstyle to avoid taking away from the dramatic plunging neckline. Scott explained that "this look is all about the blowout plus back combing." For a similar look at home, Scott recommends:
- Take a 1-inch subsection of hair with a 2-inch curling iron.
- Pin each section and spray with your favorite flexible hairspray. Mine is This is a Medium Hairspray by Davines.
- Back-comb each section three to four times to seal in the iconic look. The key to this look is volume at the crown.
Pin-Up Curls
In a short-hair period for J.Lo, she opted for pin-up curls at the 79th Annual Academy Awards. For this look, you'll need to curl your hair with a 1- or 2-inch iron to ensure the tighter curl needed. Take special care to coif the signature front curl by teasing it slightly at the base.
Top Knot
"Another signature look for J.Lo is the high-and-tight sleek updo. Whether it's a pony or a top knot, it's ultrachic," LaBella shares. This look is perfect for a quick and easy work or errands hairstyle, but J.Lo has even rocked it on the red carpet at the world premiere of Second Act. If you're going for a more formal top knot, LaBella recommends:
- Prep damp hair with a strong-hold mousse.
- Blow-dry using a paddle brush until hair is 50% dry.
- Apply a cocktail of a gel wax and serum through mid-lengths, I recommend Aloxxi Gel Wax.
- Flip upside down and gather hair using a fine-toothed comb toward the crown, then secure with hair tie.
- Twist pony until it starts to create a knot around the hair tie, secure with pins.
- Finish with a firm hold hairspray, like Aloxxi Firm Hold Hair Spray.
Fringy Updo
LaBella describes this J.Lo favorite as "sex kitten meets girl next door." J.Lo has adopted the curtain fringe on and off for years and styled them into this updo for the 2018 American Music Awards. If you have curtain bangs, this is a great opportunity to highlight them with your hair pulled back. "I find when I'm creating a soft boho updo, starting from the face back feels more purposeful," LaBella shares.
- On damp hair, use a grip styling spray, like Aloxxi Bombshell Volumizing Grip Styler, at the root and through each blow-dry section.
- Use a 2-inch round brush and medium heat to direct the fringe on either side of the part back away from the face.
- Finish blow-dry, concentrating at the base to create volume.
- Loosely gather sections from both sides and pin below the crown, using grip styler as needed for hold and texture.
"Wet" Hair
For an edgier look, J.Lo adopted a "wet" hairstyle for the 2020 American Music Awards. This can be done on all hair types. However, those with naturally wavy hair will likely see the best results. This undone look can be accomplished by coating the hair with a serum or conditioner and then diffusing. Once hair is dry, section 2-inch pieces and loosely curl with a 1- to 2-inch iron and finish with a shine-boosting hairspray.
Sleek Bob
For the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, J.Lo arrived with a sleek bob pinned back to one side. "This is the power play of hairstyles; nothing says femme fatale like a sharp, clean bob," LaBella explains. In order to pull off a similarly sleek hairdo, LaBella recommends:
- Prep the hair with conditioning cream (to prevent flyaways) through mid-length and ends. He recommends Aloxxi Essential 7 Oil Leave In Conditioning Cream.
- Dry hair with a paddle brush, using medium tension at the root.
- To finish, use a lightweight wax, such as Aloxxi Lightweight Sculpting Wax, to smooth and detail the part line and face frame.
Face-Framing Updo
This face-framing updo that J.Lo wore to the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is a great option for those who don't have bangs but have angles cut into their hair that allow for shorter tendrils at the front. Simply pull your hair into a bun at the back of your head, leaving the front piece of either side out. This can be done with either a middle or side part. You may want to straighten the front pieces to curl toward the neck to fully capture this look.
Natural Waves and Curls
Earlier in her career, J.Lo wore her naturally wavy and curly hair to promote her movie Maid in Manhattan. LaBella says, "Volume + Texture is like a Chanel suit, it never goes out of style, and JLo wearing it is a total mood." To elevate your natural curl pattern, she recommends playing up the volume by:
- Prep damp hair by cocktailing a volume mousse and a strong-hold mousse and applying from the base down through the mid-lengths.
- Diffuse hair upside down to completion creating mass volume.
- In areas that need a boost, use a 1-inch curling iron on 2-inch sections. Wrap hair in a figure-8 motion around both the barrel and the clamp, creating a wave pattern.
- To finish, spray texturizing spray at base and throughout length.
Blonde Blowout
While J.Lo is typically seen with her signature honey-brown hair, she has at times experimented with more significant highlights and color changes. For the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference, J.Lo embraced a blonde blowout style that really popped against her white outfit. "The shiny and rich color is the icing on top of this gorgeous look," says LaBella.
Naturally Curly Updo
If you have naturally curly hair and are looking for a formal updo, this loose top knot will allow your curls to shine. J.Lo highlighted her curls at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association (LAFCA) Awards ceremony by first styling her naturally curly hair and then pulling it into a top knot without brushing out her curls. Follow her lead and leave your face-framing curls out for a showstopping look.
Seamless Chignon
This larger-than-life sleek chignon that J.Lo styled at the 2020 Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala will likely require the use of clip-ins or a sock bun to achieve a similarly impressive effect.
- Start by rolling the ends of your hair into one curl, curling under.
- Pin the bun into place at the back of your head.
- For finer hair, you can use a sock bun or any other mesh anchor to pin into the center of the curl and create the shape.
Braided Updo
J.Lo gave off goddess vibes with this braided updo at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. As with many of J.Lo's larger updos, this look would benefit from the use of clip-ins. An easy hack would be to use your own hair to create the bun and then additional braided clip-ins to wrap around the bun.
Sporty High Pony
This sporty high ponytail that J.Lo donned while promoting her film Hustlers has the versatility to be done as a whole or half ponytail. With straightened hair, you can pull all or just the crown of your hair into an ultra-high ponytail for a high-energy look like J.Lo.
Dramatic Long Ponytail
At the CFDA Fashion Awards, J.Lo had her hair in a dramatic long ponytail. What elevated the glamour of this extra-long ponytail were the curls that formed at the ends of her hair. If your hair is not this long, you can reach new lengths with the help of extensions.
Bedazzled Wig
Sometimes the most dramatic hair statement is no hair at all. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp provided J.Lo with the perfect opportunity to don this crystal-dripping headpiece that appeared to bleed right into the crystals of her dress. This over-the-top look highlights J.Lo's willingness to push the boundaries of fashion, and you can too with a similar-looking headpiece or wig.
Bombshell Layered Blowout
The J.Lo 2015 Billboard Music Awards layered blowout look is one of her most timeless. "This look is possibly one of J.Lo's most iconic looks. We've seen it longer, blonder, with or without fringe. Any way you cut it. this look screams J.Lo," LaBella shares. For a similar look at home:
- Prep the hair with a non-sticky volume mousse at the base and a stronger hold mousse through the mid-length and ends.
- Flip hair upside down and dry hair 90%. Round-brushing your own hair, for some, can end badly, so I recommend velcro rollers to some clients. They come in various sizes (bigger = volume, smaller = more curl).
- Starting from the top down, spray medium sections with a grip styling spray and roll into rollers.
- When all the hair is in rollers, hit them with the heat! Blow-dry on high heat and low speed for about two minutes, let them cool, then take them out.
Bold Hat
At the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, J.Lo made wearing a hat with an evening gown a true fashion moment. This look could be perfect for wash day, allowing you to look stylish and hide your roots. Simply pull your hair into a sleek low pony and put on your favorite wide-brimmed hat.
The Half-Up Ultra Volume Pony
LaBella describes this look as "ultra luxe and equally fun. This look screams 'fly girl.'" It was perfect for J.Lo to attend her World Tour With Post Party Event at Pure Nightclub at Caesar's Palace. If you're looking to replicate this at home, LaBella recommends:
- Prep hair with volumizing mousse and blow-dry upside down.
- Spray sections with a grip styler and using a 1-inch wand, twist and wrap hair starting at the base down to create loose waves.
- Section from top of ears up and smooth front into place using a lightweight wax and a fine-tooth comb; secure with hair tie.
- Finish using grip styler to accentuate volume.
Large Voluminous Curls
The 74th Annual Academy Awards prompted J.Lo to walk down the red carpet with this ultra-volumized head of curls. By pinning the very crown of your hair back like J.Lo did, you can ensure your large hair does not crowd your face. For large, bouncy curls like this, blow-drying your hair with rollers will give you the lift you need at the root, but you may need to touch up some of the face-framing curls with a large curling wand.
Ultra Straight Lengths
When Jennifer Lopez unveiled the "Be Extraordinary" Billboard for Boys & Girls Clubs, she had her long tresses perfectly straightened for a mature and simple look. This is easily replicated by flat-ironing your hair. Bangs really help to elevate this look, but if you don't have any, you can opt for some faux bangs instead.