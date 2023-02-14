Jennifer Lopez Just Hopped on the "Glazed Donut Skin" Train

Jennifer Lopez has officially swapped out her "J. Lo Glow" for glazed donut skin—sort of. Lopez will always have a J.Lo Glow, after all, she pioneered the dewy complexion and it's her signature look. But on February 13, the icon posted a photo to Instagram, showing off her luminous skin, writing in the caption, “Dewy, glowy, and glazed. #GrabMeAGlazed.”



In the photo, J. Lo is seen sitting in a parked car wearing a grey crew neck T-shirt and minimal accessories. Judging by her outfit, we’d assume that the star is enjoying her day off—yet her pristine blowout, hazy eyeshadow, and perfectly glossy nude lips suggests that she may preparing to head to an event. Either way, her skin is luminous as ever, which she attests to her skincare line, J. Lo Beauty.



We don’t know the exact skincare routine that made J. Lo's skin so reflective in this photo, but on December 21, the star appeared on Vogue's Youtube channel to reveal her go-to routine for creating a dewy complexion, so we can assume it's pretty similar.



“I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine, and JLo Beauty is very much about that. I always like cleanser, a little bit of a cream, sunscreen—very basic," the actress reveals in the video. "I know there were a lot of rumors back in the day that I was into all of these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer—that really wasn’t true,” she explains as she cleanses her complexion with the JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser ($38).



After cleanser, Lopez dips into the That JLo Glow Serum ($79), and places it onto her face, neck, and décolletage. “When I was young, my mom and my grandma and my aunts all had these crazy beauty secrets. One was olive oil, [which] we use [in the JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum]. We created the Olive Complex for this very product."



Next up, Lopez applies the That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), mentioning, “[wearing sunscreen every single day] is one of the things that was a game-changer for me in staying youthful over the years.” She notes that it was important for her to incorporate sunscreen into this moisturizer formula to ensure that her skin is protected against UV exposure.



And to round out her skincare routine, J. Lo uses the La Mer The Lip Balm ($75), which "has a nice minty taste and smell to it—kind of like spearmint gum," and then applies the That Fresh Take Eye Cream ($48) to her undereye area and her eleven lines by her brows.



She also mentions that one of her biggest beauty secrets is sleep. “One of my tricks for when I can’t get enough sleep is…there’s a certain amount of hours that I feel like you can sleep before your face falls asleep. It’s either under four [hours of sleep] or over seven [hours of sleep], that’s my rule.”

To us, her glazed donut skin looks a whole lot like the J. Lo Glow we know and love—but it's nice to see Lopez trying on the latest trends in her own way.