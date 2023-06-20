Jennifer Lopez Just Got Full Birkin Bangs for Summer

Although the warm weather may make you just want to toss your hair up into a bun, chances are you still want a cut that gives you plenty of movement and body for the summer ahead. And you're not alone, as Jennifer Lopez just got a fresh haircut for summer with full Birkin bangs, and choppy wolf-like layers.

On June 17, J.Lo shared a carousel of selfies showing off her new ‘do, with the cheeky caption, “bang bang.” She wore a summer-ready white long-sleeve top with creamy yellow stripes throughout, plus a gorgeous off-duty glam, which included peachy blush, nude lip gloss, and eyeliner that created a smoldering effect.

Her hair was definitely the focal point of the photos, as after years of wearing her hair long and parted down the middle, the multihyphenate star added full Birkin bangs to the mix. Her hairstylist Lorenzo Martin first created texture throughout her strands with a wolf cut, which calls for choppy, face-framing layers. Martin added cascading layers throughout the strands to create a shag-like body and dimension while still maintaining J.Lo's length. He then created full blunt bangs, which begin just below her brows and taper out to her cheekbones, blending them into the rest of her hair.

J.Lo’s marriage of long Birkin bangs and a wolf cut style is perfect for beating the summer heat with layers that skim heat-inducing weight throughout the strands. Plus, when you're not sitting in an air-conditioned room, long Birkin bangs can be pushed to the side on blistering days, creating a faux-curtain bang effect.

"[The wolf cut] basically blends two iconic, defining periods in music, style, and pop culture—the '70s and '80s—and gets morphed into a more modern-day look," pro hairstylist Philip B. previously told Byrdie. "The wolf cut is a hybrid of the shag and soft mullet, creating a current take on the look of rock stars like Rod Stewart, Patti Smith, Kiss, and Joan Jett."

If you think this cut sounds too cool for school (and too far from your personal style), you can follow in J.Lo’s footsteps and soften the look with romantic Birkin bangs. And styling this cut is relatively easy—you can opt for air-drying your hair and wearing it in springy curls or beachy waves or quickly create a smoothed-out, flippy finish with hot rollers.