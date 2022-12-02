Add J. Lo's Dulce de Leche Nails to Your Winter Moodboard

If you haven't been keeping up with Jennifer Lopez lately, one thing to know is that she's a pro at rocking statement manicures that are still wearable. We've ogled at the pretty designs and unexpected shades her go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik, has created in the past, and there's no sign of us stopping—especially with her latest "dulce de leche" manicure.

Last week, J.Lo debuted square-shaped "rich girl" nails with an opaque beige polish. This time, the singer opted for a trendy almond-shaped manicure with a medium length. For the color, Bachik reached for a caramel shade reminiscent of a dulce de leche dessert.

Brown-toned nails are undoubtedly having a comeback this winter, joining the ranks of black and oxblood as cold weather staples. "The chocolate nail trend is a '90s revival mani meets the on-trend color of the season," Olivia Van Iderstine, vice president of content and creative for Olive & June, previously told Byrdie. "Chocolate brown is a trendy shade, and it's a super wearable way to wear a darker mani for fall and winter."

Now, J.Lo's manicure isn't quite chocolate—it's dulce de leche. Still, both dessert-inspired colors have the same ability to cozy up a manicure for the cooler months, while their neutral tones pair well with anything in your closet.

J.Lo's warm dulce de leche manicure is also the perfect way to try the brown nail trend if you have warm or olive undertones—but, honestly, this mani works well on people with cooler undertones, too. To recreate this look, use a nail file to create a round or almond shape. After that, buff the nail and free edge, and push your cuticles back to make space for the nail polish. Then, after a base coat, two coats of caramel polish, a quick swipe of top coat, you'll be well on your way to looking like Jenny from the block this holiday season.