J. Lo's Diamond Dust Mani Is a Subtle Take on the Blingy Nail Trend

When you think of Fourth of July nails, your mind might immediately picture a red-white-and-blue color palette mixed in with various star and stripe details. It's surprising though, that there's a lack of firework-inspired manicures that can be worn on the Fourth and beyond. Luckily, Jennifer Lopez was up to the challenge, and celebrated the long weekend with a shimmering manicure that’s sure to light up any occasion.

On July 4, J.Lo shared a carousel of photos and videos showing how she celebrated the Fourth. The singer lounges poolside in the first few photos, wearing a coral one-piece swimsuit with a halter top and a low back. She paired the look with a gold chain necklace that reads “Jennifer” (very Carrie Bradshaw of her), thick gold hoops, Fendi sunglasses, and her engagement ring and wedding band.

Her glam includes standard poolside essentials, like bronzer, a juicy lip gloss, and a tight, slicked-back bun—but her sparkly nails really caught our eye. Her long-time manicurist, Tom Bachik, created what he calls a “shimmer summer French,” with a nude pink base and a chrome-dipped French tip. J.Lo wore medium-length coffin-shaped nails with silver chrome French tips, which blended into the manicure’s nude base. Bachik first applied the Aprés Nail Neutrals Gel-X Tips ($15) in Maisie, which gives the manicure its nude-pink base. Following that, Bachik painted J.Lo’s nails with the Mia’s Secret Gelux Gel Polish ($10) in Rose Petal to create a muted rose hue and then brushed a shimmery silver powder by Modelones onto the nail tips.

J.Lo isn’t the only star blinging out her French manicure in recent moths–Chlöe Bailey went down a similar route with a gold dust French manicure, Lizzo wore a platinum chrome French manicure, and Megan Thee Stallion wore a two-toned chrome French manicure. As we descend from our neutral nail high, we’re betting that we’re headed into a season of wearing futuristic and flashy manicures.

Luckily, DIYing J.Lo’s diamond dust manicure is super simple. First, paint your nails with two coats of pale pink nail polish, and then grab a silver nail polish to create an ombre manicure. Then, take the nude nail polish and silver nail polish and “Brush the colors in straight lines on the wedge makeup sponge," Lauren Dunne, cofounder and CEO of Varnish Lane, previously told Byrdie. "Start with the lightest color at the base of the wedge. The colors can slightly overlap as you brush them onto the makeup sponge—this will help create the seamless fade." Dab the sponge onto the nails until you’ve reached your desired opacity, and seal the deal with a high-shine topcoat.