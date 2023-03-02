Jennifer Lopez Traded Bronde For Deep Chocolate Brown Hair

We simply cannot get enough of Jennifer Lopez's beauty moves. J.Lo has provided us with various inspo for our nails, makeup, and skincare, and her latest mood board-worthy execution is giving up her decades-long bronde hair for a rich chocolate brown color.

On March 1, J. Lo shared a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie of herself and her hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin, with the simple hashtag #ThisIsMeNow as the caption, which hints at J.Lo’s upcoming album set to release this year. Her outfit is pretty chill—she wears a neutral plaid shacket, a white long-sleeve scoop-neck shirt, and what we believe to be cream-colored jogger pants.

The most standout part of her selfie, though, is her hair, which now features a deep chocolate brown color. Her hair reaches to her waist and features several layers and soft waves that add body, while soft ash-colored money piece highlights add even more dimension.

Before you think: Okay, another celebrity dyed their hair brown, so what? here’s why this total hair transformation is important. J.Lo has been one to rock a bronde color for what seriously feels like forever. (I rest my case with her caramel-colored hair in her music videos from the ‘90s and early 2000s like “If You Had My Love,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Jenny from the Block.”) Sure, her new chocolate brown hair does still feature ashy money pieces in the front, but J. Lo’s new color solidifies the case that dark brown hair wasn’t just a trend we flocked to during the cool weather—it’s here to stay for spring, too.

If you want to hop on the dark brown bandwagon, J. Lo’s footsteps are worth following. "The transition from lighter hair to darker is very easy, but going from artificially dark hair to lighter is a much more labor intensive and expensive correction process," George Papanikolas, celebrity hair colorist and Matrix Brand Ambassador previously told Byrdie. "Unwanted brassy and red tones are the biggest issues for brunettes, especially when they do end up wanting to go lighter." You can counteract brassy tones in your brown hair with a blue shampoo, like then Matrix Total Results Dark Envy Green Toning Shampoo ($20), which Papanikolas previously recommended.

And if dying your entire head a solid dark brown color sounds drab to you, do what J.Lo does with her money piece highlights, and ask your stylist to add in ash pieces that frame your face and add body.