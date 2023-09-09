We Can't Wait to Copy Jennifer Lopez's "Chai Latte" Manicure This Fall

This just in: food-inspired nail trends aren't going anywhere, in fact, they're New York Fashion Week-approved. After a year of glazed donut nails, Jello nails, latte nails, and even Aperol spritz nails bringing delectable goodness to our fingertips, it seems as though a new flavor just made its debut at the front row.



On September 7, Jennifer Lopez attended Coach’s fashion week show—sitting next to the legendary Anna Wintour and former Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful—bringing with her a freshly painted "chai latte" manicure by her long-time manicurist Tom Bachik.



The nail look was squoval in shape, creamy, and beige with the slightest tint of lavender. Each had the same exact shade and extended a few inches past her fingers—giving extra drama to the simple chic color.



Of course, the manicure went perfectly with her outfit: an oversized suede western-inspired jacket with fringe details on the sleeve that she wore as a shirt dress, knee-high snakeskin boots, a reflective silver Coach purse, a diamond necklace, layers of silver earrings, and a giant rose-shaped ring next to an even bigger silver gemstone ring. She also sported silver sunnies while watching the show.



For glam, Lopez went with a lavender-tinted smoky eye with some heavy highlight right under her eyebrows. She paired it with blush galore, glossy nude lips, a noticeable swipe of eyeliner, and long fluttery lashes, finishing off the look with a messy bun with her baby hairs flowing loosely around her face.



In an Instagram post, Bachik says he “created a taupe-y lavender color" by mixing a few drops of Aprés Gel Color in Sebastian’s Spots ($15) into Chai Latte ($15) to "bump up the tone for a perfect match to her eyeshadow.”



The best part? Her nails are pretty easy to recreate at home. First and foremost, you'll need to remove any nail polish that might be lingering with polish remover, then take some of your favorite cuticle oil and apply it to your cuticles to soften and push back. After that, wipe clean and cut and file your nails to the desired length and shape—long and squoval to match J. Lo's.



Then, following Bachik's suggestion, mix a few drops of Aprés Nail’s Sebastian Spots with Chai Latte, or go in with similar shades like OPI’s taupe Dulce De Leche ($12) or Butter London’s beige Yummy Yummy Patent Shine ($18), and apply two to three coats for maximum effect.



After that, seal it all in with two coats of top coat and take care of the health of your nails with a dab of nail oil on each digit. Then, your nails will be worthy of fashion week’s front row.

