Jennifer Lopez's 15 Best Nail Looks to Take Inspiration From

Jennifer Lopez has always known how to command a room with her style. Since the '90s, she's graced red carpets with unforgettable fashion and beauty looks. In terms of the latter, she's become known for her voluminous blowouts, sculpted contour, and glamorous nail looks.
Lopez's manicures, in particular, have caught our eye too many times to count. Her mesmerizing manis are the work of her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik (who also works with celebs like Anne Hathaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham). Together, they've created looks for every occasion, ranging from the Super Bowl to her wedding to Ben Affleck. Ahead, we've rounded up 15 of J Lo's best manicure moments.
Diamond-Studded Lip Gloss Nails
For the 2023 Grammy Awards, Lopez opted for a fresh and minimal manicure. Bachik first applied Aprés Gel-X Lila Tips ($15) to Lopez's nails and then painted them with a coat of Aprés Gel Couleur ($14) in the shade Vintage Carnation. To give her sheer nude mani a sparkly pop, he carefully applied a row of tiny diamonds down the center of each nail.
Fantasy French Nails
For the Air premiere, Lopez drew inspiration from mother-of-pearl and lip linermanicures. Bachik painted her medium-length almond shape nails a pearly base color and drew a thin white line along the edge of each nail.
Swarovski Crystal Nails
When you perform at the Super Bowl, you need an over-the-top manicure, of course. Bachik teamed up with Swarovski to create the ultimate crystal manicure. Each of the stones was applied to Lopez's nails in a way that mimicked shattered glass.
Glittery Lip Gloss Nails
For the Shotgun Wedding premiere, the actress sported a sparkly stiletto manicure. Bachik prepped her nails using his Tweezerman Ultimate Nail Care Set ($59). Then, he applied the Aprés Gel-X Maisie Tips ($15). Bachik then painted on a neutral, glossy polish he made specifically for Lopez. To finish the look, he applied silver glitter around the tips of each nail.
Diamond Drip Nails
If there's one thing we know, it's that J Lo loves bling. Bachik calls this bejeweled set a "diamond drip mani." He used Tweezerman and Mia Secret products to bring this glamorous look to life.
Ocean Nails
This vibrant ocean blue set is one of Lopez's boldest nail looks yet. Bachik used a cobalt blue jelly polish as a base, applying chunky glitter on top to give the nails an eye-catching shimmer and shine.
Wedding Day Nails
Lopez's wedding day nails were extra special. To start, Bachik applied Mia Secret Extension Gel Tips ($14). Then, he created a custom milky polish using the brand's Gelux White Polish ($10) and Luxury Base and Top Gel ($10). As for the nail art, Bachik used the Gel Paint in Snow White ($8) to hand paint the petite flowers and hummingbird. He lightly dusted glitter onto the flowers and tips of her nails for extra sparkle.
Golden Glitter Nails
Glitter nails are always a great choice. Bachik used Bio Seaweed Gel's Colour Gel Polish ($20) in R2 Gold Bar to achieve the extreme golden metallic finish.
Soft Glitter Ombre Nails
Here, Lopez opted for a more subtle glitter mani. Bachik created a soft shimmery ombre effect using Bio Seaweed Gel's Colour Gel Polish ($18) in Fantasy.
Gold and White Nails
For Lopez's DSW campaign, Bachik designed a stunning white and gold mani. He accessorized her stiletto-shaped nails with gold jewelry. On each middle finger, he applied chic gold "J Lo" lettering.
Bedazzled Nude French Nails
This manicure puts a spin on the classic French set. Bachik painted the tips of each almond-shaped nail with a neutral glitter polish and placed a diamond in the center, creating a gorgeous design.
French Twist Nails
For the premiere of her Netflix documentary, Halftime, Bachik gave Lopez a French manicure with a twist. To start, he painted Lopez's Mia Secret Coffin Gel Extensions ($14) with a peachy nude base coat. Then, he went over each nail with the brand's Matte Gel ($13). Bachik gave each nail a playful touch by painting abstract white lines (using the Gelux Gel Polish) and adding 3D flowers.
Milk Bath Nails
This fun nail look instantly reminded us of a floral-filled milk bath. Here's how you can recreate this look: Apply Bio Seaweed Gel's Upgraded Base-1 Gel Polish ($20), place dried flowers randomly across each nail, and seal them using Bio Seaweed Gel's No Wipe Top Gel Polish ($20).
Double French Nails
Double french nails are having a moment, and it's clear Lopez is a fan. Here, her almond-shaped nails are lined with white and silver glitter polish.
Bold Lettering Nails
This Old English-inspired manicure is one of Lopez's most edgy nail sets yet. Bachik carefully painted black letters on each nail, spelling out "Mamacita."
Nude Nails
Lopez attended the 2021 America Music Awards wearing this super subtle nude set. Bachik painted her nails with Bio Seaweed Gel's Colour Gel Polish ($13) in Snow Bare, a sheer, soft beige color.