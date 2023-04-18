Jennifer Lopez's 15 Best Nail Looks to Take Inspiration From

Jennifer Lopez has always known how to command a room with her style. Since the '90s, she's graced red carpets with unforgettable fashion and beauty looks. In terms of the latter, she's become known for her voluminous blowouts, sculpted contour, and glamorous nail looks.

Lopez's manicures, in particular, have caught our eye too many times to count. Her mesmerizing manis are the work of her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik (who also works with celebs like Anne Hathaway and Nicola Peltz Beckham). Together, they've created looks for every occasion, ranging from the Super Bowl to her wedding to Ben Affleck. Ahead, we've rounded up 15 of J Lo's best manicure moments.