30 Jennifer Lopez Fashion Moments That Prove She's Always Been a Style Star

Jennifer Lopez may be known as Jenny from the Block, but we know the actress and musician as the queen of bouncy, glamorous hairstyles, expertly sculpted contour, and must-try nail trends. And of course, J.Lo doesn't only know a thing or two about beauty—the A-lister also has a keen sense of style that's undoubtedly one of her many talents. The star has been wowing on red carpets since the '90s, and with decades of premieres and awards shows under her belt, it's no surprise that she's amassed quite the style catalog. Ahead, find 30 of the best Jennifer Lopez fashion moments that highlight her style evolution over the past 25 years.
'Shotgun Wedding' Los Angeles Premiere (2023)
J.Lo has always been a standout rom-com star—and she always brings the red carpet looks to match. Earlier this year, she left onlookers in awe when she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding in this sheer, sparkly Valentino number, accented with a well-placed yellow bow.
'Halftime' Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival (2022)
A true master of a bold statement moment, Lopez stopped onlookers in their tracks when she arrived at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Halftime in this sheer cutout velvet gown from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection.
Met Gala (2021)
For the 2021 Met Gala, which celebrated American fashion with its "In America" theme, the star opted for a daring Ralph Lauren look. She paired her textured gown—which featured both a plunging neckline and a high slit—with bold accessories, a distressed cowboy hat, and her signature platform heels.
'The Tender Bar' Los Angeles Premiere (2021)
Lopez is an expert at pulling off sheer silhouettes, and she proved it once again at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar in 2021, when she wore this dusty blue Elie Saab couture gown. Together with a simple clutch, a voluminous hairstyle, and that signature J.Lo glow, the dreamy look had just the right amount of glamour.
Film Independent Spirit Awards (2020)
Here's another of my personal favorite J.Lo looks. Decked out in a Valentino look with an ultra-sparkly top, the star was absolutely beaming as she celebrated her nomination for Hustlers.
Versace SS20 Show (2019)
With decades of fashion moments under her belt, Lopez has a wealth of style history to self-reference, and one of her best callbacks happened with the help of none other than Donatella Versace. She closed the designer's spring 2020 show in a recreation of her 2000 Grammys jungle print dress, and the iconic moment broke the internet immediately.
'Hustlers' Premiere at TIFF (2019)
J.Lo arrived at the Hustlers Toronto International Film Festival premiere looking ever the movie star in a gorgeous ruffled silhouette by Egyptian designer Maison Yeya. To embrace her character, she paired the gown with a clutch designed to look like a $10,000 stack of bills.
Grammy Awards (2019)
J.Lo looked every bit the style icon at the 2019 Grammy Awards, for which she wore a white embroidered Ralph & Russo gown straight off the runway. The singer paired the stunning high-neck silhouette with a statement-making wide-brim hat and shimmering white clutch.
SAG Awards (2020)
At the 2020 SAG Awards, Lopez opted for an off-the-shoulder black Georges Hobeika silhouette with a voluminous bow. The understated skirt paired with the bow's dramatic train created a high-contrast moment perfect for the red carpet.
Critics' Choice Awards (2020)
For the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, Lopez went with a Georges Hobeika gown that could best be described as business in the front and party in the back.
Academy Governors Awards (2019)
After seeing J.Lo in this strapless Reem Acra silhouette, I think we can all agree that chartreuse is most definitely one of her colors. The star paired the look with a black clutch and high updo in order to allow the bright hue to truly shine.
Met Gala (2019)
For the 2019 Met Gala's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, the attendees turned out in over-the-top glamour that wasn't afraid to have fun, and Lopez was no exception. She dazzled the pink carpet in this ultra-sparkly fringe Versace gown and matching headpiece.
Academy Awards (2019)
For the 2019 Oscars, J.Lo went with a high-neck, long-sleeve mirrored gown by Tom Ford. The reflective look embodied modern glamour in a way that felt true to the star's bold sense of style.
'Second Act' World Premiere (2018)
Another of my personal favorite J.Lo looks of all time is this fun Barbiecore tulle number by Giambattista Valli, which she wore to the Second Act premiere in 2018. The actress proved to be ahead of the trend with the bright hue, and the voluminous tulle created a silhouette that no one can ignore.
MTV Video Music Awards (2018)
J.Lo loves a high-shine fashion moment, so this one-shoulder silver Versace gown was a no brainer for the 2018 MTV VMAs.
Met Gala (2018)
The star understood the assignment when it came to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" theme of the 2018 Met Gala, as she went all out in this show-stopping Balmain gown with a feathered skirt, gold accents, and a beaded cross detail for the occasion.
People's Choice Awards (2017)
Lopez looked regal at the 2017 People's Choice Awards in a form-fitting Reem Acra silhouette, which is primarily black but features a sheer chest panel with silver embroidery. You might say a look like this walked so Bella Hadid's Schiaparelli lungs moment could run.
Grammy Awards (2017)
Further showcasing her love of color, J.Lo opted for a pale pink, tulle-embellished Versace gown for the 2017 Grammy Awards. The keyhole plunge cutout creates balance against the voluminous floral neck detail.
Golden Globe Awards (2016)
While J.Lo may love neutrals as much as the rest of us, it's clear that she's never one to shy away from color. To prove it, she wore a bright yellow Giambattista Valli gown with a draped silhouette and cape detail to the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2015)
Surprising absolutely no one (but still impressing us all), Lopez pulled out all the stops for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, showing up in a breathtaking sheer Zuhair Murad couture gown. She paired the look with a white fur wrap for an ensemble that epitomized that Old Hollywood vibe.
Academy Awards (2015)
Earlier on that same Oscars night, Lopez embraced her inner princess in a nude Elie Saab ballgown, which made a major statement both in its silhouette and in the intricate beading.
Golden Globe Awards (2015)
J.Lo is the queen of high slits and plunging silhouettes. Here, she made a statement in yet another Zuhair Murad design, which highlighted its dramatic silhouette using silver embroidery, at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.
Grammy Awards (2011)
The "On the Floor" singer looked like a human disco ball in the very best way when she arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards in an Emilio Pucci mini dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels.
Golden Globe Awards (2013)
Over the years, Lopez has exhibited a love of sheer gowns and the confidence to show a little skin. For the 2013 Golden Globes, she kept on theme with a lace-embroidered naked dress by Zuhair Murad.
Academy Awards (2012)
J.Lo showed more appreciation for Murad when she wore another of his gowns for the 2012 Oscars. This time, she opted for an art deco-inspired backless silhouette with a white shimmering stripe pattern, and the look unsurprisingly turned heads.
Golden Globe Awards (2011)
J.Lo looked every bit the angel at the Golden Globes in 2011, as she dressed in a white Zuhair Murad gown with a crystal-embellished cape overlay.
Golden Globe Awards (2009)
Lopez looked awards-ready in this glimmering gold Marchesa gown with a plunging neckline. She paired the look with a coordinating clutch and bangles.
Grammy Awards (2000)
This iconic Versace dress, which J.Lo wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000, is unforgettable. The overwhelming interest in the look's daring plunge silhouette and vibrant jungle print actually inspired the creation of Google Image search.
MTV Video Music Awards (2000)
Celebrating a win for Best Dance Video, the "Waiting for Tonight" singer proved she's an original Y2K style icon in this white embellished crop top and jeans by Sean John, which she accessorized with a rhinestone belt, silver hoop earrings, and a bandana.
Golden Globe Awards (1998)
While we aren't sure of the designer of J.Lo's cutout, color-block asymmetric dress, we do know that the star absolutely served at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998, and the look has inspired countless others since.