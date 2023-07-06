Jennifer Lopez Just Shared Her Easy Trick for a "Just Got Back From the Beach" Glow

While summer is here, it’s pretty much impossible for anyone with a 9-5 to hit the sand every day. Even if you've been at your desk all day, a post-beach look is what we crave the most during this time of year, which is why we've been leaning on salt sprays, the sirencore fashion trend, and a dewy, bronzed makeup routine. If you’re looking to up the ante on your faux beach glow, Jennifer Lopez just shared her secret bronzy sunscreen hack, which takes mere seconds to apply.

“I’m running late, I just got out of the shower, but I wanted to show you how you can get an instant glow and look like you just came from the beach,” J.Lo says in an Instagram post on July 6. She revealed that she's in the Hamptons (where looking beachy every day the norm) and wears a black cropped sweater with long sleeves and a turtleneck. Her hair is wet, and she’s completely makeup free as she explains her trick for glowing skin.

In the video, she first applies a dollop of the JLo Beauty That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54) to the back of her hand and mixes it with the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Complexion Booster ($39). After applying the mixture to her face and neck, she’s left with a dewy complexion that truly makes her look sun-kissed. J.Lo finishes the video by saying, “Instant bronzy glow, ready to go. There it is. You’re welcome.”

Here’s the thing: there are plenty of bronzing drops and luminizers on the market that are designed to mix with your moisturizer for an all-over glow. So, while J.Lo didn’t invent adding dew-enhancing products into her skincare routine, she did improve the process by mixing it with her sunscreen.

Her genius is twofold—first, sunscreen is the final product to apply during your daytime routine, so adding some dew to the skincare layer sitting on top of everything else makes sense. Plus, since the complexion booster enhances glow and adds a bronzed tint, it’s a great way to ensure you have zero white cast going on. Add in the fresh-from-vacation glow, and this trick will make applying sunscreen something you actually look forward to.

You can definitely exactly follow J Lo's beachy glow recipe, but adding any luminizer, liquid highlighter, or bronzing drops to your favorite sunscreen will make you feel like you just got back from the Hamptons.