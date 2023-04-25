Jennifer Lawrence Wore Pearly Glazed Nails for Her Return to the Red Carpet

The idea of "quiet luxury"—timeless fashion that simply oozes taste instead of hitting you over the head with logos—has quickly gained traction on TikTok and Twitter. And one name that always gets thrown into the conversation is Jennifer Lawrence. The actor typically sticks to understated, classic silhouettes and understated designers like The Row and Khaite. Even on the red carpet, she keeps it chic with tailored shirtdresses and elegant column gowns.

However, at her latest red carpet appearance, Lawrence mixed it up with an edgier look that would look just as at home on a popstar like Dua Lipa as on the A-list actor. On April 24, Lawrence attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas, promoting her upcoming (and highly-anticipated) film, No Hard Feelings, wearing head-to-toe Versace fresh off the FW23 runway show. She wore a black mini dress with strong shoulders and a bubble shape at the hips, sheer black stockings, and pale pink pointed-toe shows with bow details. For accessories, she added a chunky silver floral necklace.

Lawrence's manicure also took a trendier turn, and if you look closely, you can see she opted for Hailey Bieber-approved glazed nails. She kept hers short and rounded with a pearly chrome glaze. “The chrome nail trend is the look of highly reflective chrome finishes on either the entire nail or used as an accent for nail art—think French tips with a chrome finish, or a minimal design with a chrome finish,” Brittney Boyce, celebrity nail artist and founder of Nails of LA, previously told Byrdie. “It looks very futuristic and cool on everyone, but can also be easily customized by pairing the effect with different base colors.”

While she switched it up with her look, her glam was classic J Law all the way. Hairstylist Gregory Russell styled her buttery blonde hair into soft waves that were center-parted and simply tucked behind her ears. Her makeup artist, Fulvia Farolfi, softly defined her eyes with grey and brown shadow and gave her glowing skin and a nude glossy lip.

