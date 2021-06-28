Jennifer Hudson Wore a Face of Vegan Beauty Favorites to the BET Awards

Jennifer Hudson is no stranger to the red carpet, so you can always expect a look from the multi-hyphenate star that’s beyond glam. This year's BET Awards red carpet was no exception. She arrived in a black dress, a crown of curls, and a soft glam makeup look we're already adding to our inspiration boards.

With her outfit’s bold lines, minimal makeup was the perfect approach to complete the sartorial vision. "I wanted to create a look that was simple and all about Jennifer’s natural beauty and skin tone," says makeup artist Adam Burrell. What's more, he used a full face of clean beauty from BareMinerals, a brand that's known for its long history of creating cruelty-free, vegan formulas. If you wanted to recreate this stunning look, Burrel gave us all the details—grab your notes app and read on for the full breakdown.

The Base

"There’s a lot of important steps that can’t be skipped—from eyebrow hairs in place right down to ankles and feet being moisturized," he explains. "But, really the beginning and the end of the process are crucial steps, so making sure your canvas is well-prepped with all the skincare steps." The makeup artist also stresses finishing with the right powder—applied in the right places.

BareMinerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum $62 Shop

All great beauty looks start with good skin prep. "Skincare is always an important step, but for red carpets, I like to really go in on the skin prep. I started with the Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum ($62), which plumps and gives an initial glow to the skin, which I love." He explains, "I then apply the SMOOTHNESS Soft Moisturizer ($35) and Skinlongevity Eye Treatment ($35), a combo that I love working on top of. I finished the skincare with Prime Time Foundation Primer ($26)."

With her skin glowing and hydrated, Burrell applied a thin layer of barePro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20 ($35) for 24-hour coverage. Hudson needed a formula that would last through the awards, the party, and the after-party. Burrell then used two different powder blushes to get that natural glow: Gen Nude Powder Blush ($25) in But First, Coffee and Bounce & Blur Blush ($29) in Blurred Buff.

The Eye Look

BareMinerals Mineralist Palette in Sunlit Neutrals $32 Shop

Naturally, all eyes were drawn to her super-soft smoky look. "I started, as always, with the Prime Time Eyeshadow Primer ($19), which creates the best base to lay powder eyeshadows on top, making sure you get the full pigment," Burrell shared.

To get the warm, natural tones on Hudson's eyes, the makeup artist used Mineralist Palette in Sunlit Neutrals ($32). "Taking Sunwarmed 2 and Sandy 1 all over the lid, I defined the crease using Mahogany 6," Burrell explained. Mineralist Eyeliner ($19) in Topaz completed the look. He applied the product "along the top lash line then smoked it outward and upward at an angle, blending it into the crease."

According to Adam Burrell, eyes need a good base, tool. "I like to do the under-eye concealer before finishing the lower part of the eye. He applied Original Liquid Mineral Concealer ($25) to under eyes, the bridge of the nose, the center of the forehead, and a little on the chin "to create a naturally lit look, setting it with the Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder ($29)." For Hudson, Burrell used the shades Sheer Tan and Deep.

The Lip Look

Last but not least, the lips. Adam Burrell went with a natural look that enhanced Hudson's features, sticking to nude shades and crisp liner. For dimension, he used Gen Nude Under Over Lip Liner ($17) in Attitude and Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick ($20) in Insight.

There you have it, details on all the affordable clean beauty favorites that will last through the night... and make you look like a million dollars—straight from icon Jennifer Hudson's makeup artist.