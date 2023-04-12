Jennifer Garner Has a Soft Bob and Toffee Highlights Now

When it comes to her hair, Jennifer Garner is a creature of habit. For years, she's oscillated between wearing full Birkin bangs or long, brown waves. Still, everyone craves a little change from time to time, and the actor just stepped out in New York City with not just a new cut, but a new color, too: we present to you the era of Jennifer Garner’s caramel bob.

April 11 was a busy day for Garner with a total of five outfits changes. She started the day at The Today Show, then headed to an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and ended the day at a screening of her upcoming Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, which premieres on April 14. First, she wore a white button-up tucked into a pale pink skirt, then a white suit with a mauve scoop neck top. After that, she wore a brown crew neck shirt with a midi-length brown satin skirt, changed into a reflective strapless dress, and she finished the day off with a black and white tweed dress.

Going through that many outfit changes calls for a hairstyle that takes little effort, and Garner hit the nail on the bead with a bouncy side-swept bob. Her hair featured soft waves throughout the entire day, however, for her first three looks she wore her side bangs blown out over her forehead, and for the last two looks she slicked her bangs into the rest of her hair.

Garner has had a shoulder-skimming lob since November, but her hair was cut to a blunt chin-length for her NYC appearances. She also added dimension to her color with streaks of subtle copper. The highlights aren’t enough to make her hair straight-up red, but rather act as a brightening touch her iconic brown hair.

We’ve touched on “crunette” hair—that would be copper brunette—being the perfect shade for brunettes who want to dip into copper hair. Typically, crunette calls for dyeing the entire head, which can still be too out-there if you don’t want to shy too far from brown. If you’re in the market for just a touch of a coppery change, speak to your colorist about adding warm highlights that are a few shades lighter than your natural color.

We're amazing that Garner's hair looked so full and. bouncy all day, but she revealed on Instagram that her secret product was the Virtue Flourish Density Booster ($28). The actress has been working with Virtue for the past few years, and she and her hairstylist, Adir Abergel says that this product is great for those who want to amp up the volume.

