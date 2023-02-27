Jennifer Coolidge's "Stained Glass Nails" Will Take You to Church

Whether she’s playing a ditzy heiress on screen or hitting the red carpet in her finest ‘fits, no one tops Jennifer Coolidge when it comes to serving classic glamour. At last night’s 2023 SAG Awards, Coolidge won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for her role as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, and joined her castmates to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Coolidge stepped onto the red carpet in a black Saint Laurent dress with a figure-hugging silhouette and long sleeves, and her stylist, Gaelle Paul, paired the look with drop earrings and a bracelet from Niwaka, plus a sleek black clutch.

Getty Images

Coolidge often wears head-to-toe black on the red carpet, and this time around, the same rings true—her entire outfit was black, save for her "stained glass metallic nails," created by nail artist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough.

“For Jennifer’s stained glass metallics nails, I started by using a single brush stroke to apply a swatch of Sally Hansen Color Therapy in Time for Blue ($8); Sally Hansen Miracle Gel ($8) in Jealous Boyfriend, Game of Chromes, and Metro Midnight; and Sally Hansen Miracle Gel x The School for Good & Evil ($11) in It’s Better Being Bad, all in a random pattern,” says McCullough. After allowing her work to dry, she topped the stained glass pattern with one coat of Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Unicorn Top Coat ($9) for a subtle iridescence.

After allowing the nails to fully dry, McCullough topped Coolidge’s nails with a chrome powder before shaping the "metal" of the stained glass pattern. “With a detail brush, use Sally Hansen Insta-Dri ($5) in Silver Stallion to outline the different color patterns and rim the entire nail,” says McCullough. After allowing that to dry, she finished off with the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Shiny Top Coat ($8) to lock everything in.

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

Coolidge’s nails were breathtaking, to say the least—but we’re also still thinking about her iconic ’60s bump hairstyle. Celebrity hairstylist Sami Knight says, “To start, I prepped Jennifer’s wet hair by adding in Living Proof’s Full Thickening Mousse ($30), applying it directly to Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler ($15). The brush’s patented two-tier teeth gently detangled the hair while evenly drawing the mousse through.”

Getty Images

Next, Knight used a 1.5” curling iron to curl Coolidge’s hair in two-inch sections. “I curled all the hair from the top of her ears down towards her face and all the hair above [her ears] away from her face. Doing this is flattering but gives a voluminous kick to the shape.” Knight notes that whenever it came time to create a new curl, he sprayed the section with the Living Proof Flex Hairspray ($30) to assist in hold and heat protection.

"Once everything was curled, I used Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Styler ($16) to smooth the top layers as well as add volume, texture, and shine to Jennifer’s waves, shaping as I go,” says Knight, adding that he then used the Living Proof Dry Volume and Texture Spray ($35) to help maintain volume and shape for the evening. “We added in a black headband at the front of the hair for a touch of that '60s Bardot vibe [and] finished the look with a generous cloud of Living Proof Control Hairspray ($30) to hold the style all night. Va Va Voom!”

Her makeup artist, Lilly Keys, created a cool-toned ‘60s eyeshadow look, emphasizing her lid with a reflective silver color while deepening her crease with a smokey grey eyeshadow. Keys lined the lash line with an inner and outer wing, accentuating her wispy lashes, and finally added a wash of peachy blush to her cheeks as well as a petal pink lippie to solidify her Bardot-meets-Medieval glam.