Jennifer Coolidge Just Made "Baby Dolphin Skin" a Thing

Whether you’ve loved her since Best in Show or became a fan after her Golden Globe-winning performance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, you’ll be pleased to know that Jennifer Coolidge will be making an appearance during the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12. Okay, so she won’t be hitting the field, but she will be starring in e.l.f. Cosmetics’ first-ever television commercial for the brand’s viral Power Grip Primer ($10).



Today, e.l.f. Cosmetics debuted a teaser trailer for the full ad, in which Coolidge sits down at a vanity, wearing a hot pink silk blouse, a chrome stiletto-shaped manicure, her iconic ’70s blowout, and dark eyeliner paired with a nude lip. The set is reminiscent of a certain hotel, and if you think that’s a coincidence, think again: White Lotus creator, Mike White, co-wrote the commercial, placing Coolidge in yet another sticky situation—this time, at the hands of primer, not murderous British gays.



As the teaser rolls, Coolidge opens a gift from e.l.f. Cosmetics, revealing a PR box packed to the brim with the brand's Power Grip Primer. After reading a note from the brand, Coolidge tries the primer on and exclaims, "Oh my gosh—looks like I came from the sea. I look like a dolphin—a baby dolphin!" She then squeals like a dolphin, as only Coolidge could.

It sounds... questionable on paper, but with Coolidge's signature delivery, it's bound to be a hit on game day and beyond. As the teaser closes out, Coolidge says, "God, this primer stuff sure is sticky. I'm so dewy, people are going to complain." Those who have tested out the primer IRL would probably agree—the Power Grip Primer is a TikTok-loved product for adding a glowy sheen to the complexion while holding onto foundation all day long.



“The genesis for this campaign is our community who adore Power Grip Primer. They propelled it to the #1 Primer in the U.S.; coining it ‘Sticky AF’ and ‘makeup glue’,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer for e.l.f.. “Once we realized the viral power of Power Grip Primer, the entertainment value of the stickiness, and how much fun our community was having with it, we knew it was time to lean in harder than ever before. The stars aligned to bring e.l.f. and Jennifer together at the intersection of pop culture magic and the virality of one of the hottest beauty products.”



As for Coolidge, she loves a product with a mission. “I’ve always been passionate about vegan and cruelty-free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry, and that really shaped my relationship with beauty," shares Coolidge. “I adore e.l.f. Cosmetics' accessible, incredible products. Power Grip Primer works beautifully and makes my skin sticky, glowy, and dewy in the best way possible."

But, the commercial isn't the only thing that's debuting on Sunday: e.l.f. Cosmetics will release its limited-edition Dolphin Face Bundle for $33 on elfcosmetics.com. The bundle will include some of e.l.f. Cosmetics' best sellers, like Power Grip Primer ($10), Halo Glow Liquid Filter ($14), and O Face Satin Lipstick ($9).

As hilarious as this teaser is, it's just a glimpse of what's to come for the Big Game.