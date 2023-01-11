Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Glam Was Inspired by '60s Screen Sirens

With New Year's just behind us, awards season is off to a great start with the 2023 Golden Globes. The show is back to its traditional "dinner party" format and lived up to its reputation as Hollywood's most fun night. Our highlight of the evening? Jennifer Coolidge's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress (Television Limited Series or Motion Picture) for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus.

Her speech was the perfect blend of touching—who could forget the cuts to Mike White's crying face—and the signature Coolidge quirk. But what really caught our attention was her classic, old Hollywood glam, thanks to a full face of Victoria Beckham Beauty. In conjunction with the awards, the brand launched a White Lotus-inspired shade of their Satin Kajal Liner called Surfside, in homage to the show's Italian setting.

Getty Images

“Like the rest of the world, I am deeply obsessed with Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya in White Lotus," Victoria Beckham tells Byrdie exclusively. "She is my forever muse. I was thrilled to see her ’60s-inspired Victoria Beckham Beauty look at the Golden Globes, brought to life by makeup artist Lilly Keys. What an honor!"

Keys was inspired by classic film icons while creating Coolidge's look. "I drew inspiration from '60s sirens, such as Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren, for this look," says Keys. I wanted to really play on that Bardot look that Jennifer already naturally has, with a dramatic and sultry winged eye, dewy skin, and nude lips."

Keys also wanted to play into the messy eye makeup trend, so she opted for a soft line instead of a classic cat eye. "A winter trend I wanted to incorporate is the slightly smudged eyeliner wing, and so we focused on creating that with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Satin Kajal Liners ($30) to really play up her eyes," she says. "The softer wing is much more forgiving than a razor-sharp line. [The liner is] super soft and pigmented, glides along the lash line beautifully and is perfect for blending too. We used the shade Ash along the lash line and outer corners and Satin Kajal Jewel Liner in Gold Lamé in the inner corners."

Keys wanted to keep the focus on the eyes, so base makeup was kept minimal. "I kept Jennifer’s skin fresh and glowing with VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer ($95) in Golden, it gives skin that gorgeous reflective glow and works as a primer too, so it’s perfect for setting makeup to last through the night," she says. "For her complexion, I loved pairing Matte Bronzing Brick ($60) and Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick ($39) in Major to create a natural, flawless finish." After sculpting and blushing, Keys finished off the complexion with a swipe of the Reflect Highlighter Stick ($424) in Pearl on the high points of Jennifer's face for a pearly glow.

For lips, Keys lined Coolidge's lips with the Victoria Beckham Lip Definer ($28) in shades 01 and 02 and applied a coat of the Posh Lipstick ($38) in Pout. "I finished off the look with a light layer of Posh Gloss ($28) in shades Bikini and Tanline to create the perfect nude lip with a high-shine finish."

To complete the fantasy, Coolidge's hair was styled into classic soft curls by celebrity hairstylist Janine Thompson using Better Not Younger products. Thompson was inspired by the "sex appeal, mystery, and glamour of a 1950s Italian movie star” and used the Lift Me Up Hair Thickener ($32) and spritzed the No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray ($33)“ to add volume and protect Coolidge's hair before wet setting it in rollers and drying under a classic dryer. “Once Jennifer’s hair was dry, I brushed through all of her hair and started to form it into those classic curls we all associate with fun-loving, free-spirited Italian beauties,” says Thompson. “A rogue curl here, a sexy piece there." She was sure to apply a generous spray of the Wake Up Call High-Hold Thickening Hairspray ($35) before Jennifer hit the carpet.

And there you have it, the perfect Sicilian siren glam.