Jennifer Coolidge's Emmys Look Is Instantly Iconic

If there's one place to pull out all the stops with your beauty look, it's the Emmys Red Carpet. The award show marks one of the biggest nights in beauty, and for this year's events, Jennifer Coolidge showed up, proving her red carpet style only gets better with time. Coolidge won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress for her role in The White Lotus, and her Emmys style was a far cry from the Hawaii resort where her nominated show takes place.

Celebrity stylist Marc Mena curled Coolidge's iconic blonde strands into sexy classic curls inspired by the 1960s using Better Not Younger products. Mena's inspiration for his client's red carpet look was the Mediterranean glamour of icons like Bridget Bardot and Sophia Loren—and, it's safe to say, he accomplished the mission.

Better Not Younger's mission is to address the hair concerns of women over 40. "I love that this line is packed with ingredients that nourish the hair and scalp—even the styling products," Mena says. To create Coolidge's va-va-voom waves, Mena used the brand's Wake Up Call range which has volume-boosting ingredients like biotin, bamboo, and glycerin.

Better Not Younger/Jennifer Coolidge/Designed by Tiana Crispino

Mena prepped Coolidge's hair with the BNY Volumizing Shampoo ($29) and Conditioner ($29). To boost volume, he applied the Lift Me Up Hair Thickener ($35) on the actress' clean strands before blowing them out with a mid-sized ceramic brush. To bring her effortlessly sexy look to life, Mena used the classic roller-set method to create large curls before finishing them off with a curling iron.

Naturally, it wouldn't be a blonde bombshell moment without lots of teasing. "We didn't want height at the root, but we did want volume," Mena says. So he sectioned Coolidge's waves into small sections before spritzing it with the BNY thickening spray, then backcombed with a fine-tooth comb. "It gives me the flexibility to work with the hair but still has an impressive amount of hold," Mena says of the spray. "More than enough to last through a long night of stars and celebrations."

Emmy-award-winning makeup artist Gregory Arlt completed Coolidge's timeless beauty look with soft glam, focusing on blushed cheeks, a full arch, and neutral pink lips. The final look was a simple yet stunning one for the books proving that the most effortless red carpet looks are often the most iconic.

