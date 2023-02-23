The 18 Best Jennifer Coolidge Style Moments, From Y2K Aughts to ‘White Lotus’ Carpets

From winning multiple awards for her performance as Tanya McQuoid on The White Lotus to charming audiences with a Super Bowl commercial to starring alongside J.Lo in Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Coolidge is having a resurgence for a new generation. But her biggest fans know that her extensive film career has left its mark since the ‘90s (Legally Blonde or Best in Show movie night, anyone?), complete with plenty of red carpet appearances and iconic fashion moments. While many of her characters have an affinity for the bold, Coolidge keeps things classic when it comes to her timeless looks offscreen—of course, with the occasional animal print thrown in.

Whether you want a crash course in the best Jennifer Coolidge fashion moments or are taking a walk down memory lane, keep reading for 18 standout looks the iconic actress has worn on and off the red carpet over the years.