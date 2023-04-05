Jennifer Aniston Payed Homage to Pamela Anderson With a Rare Updo

Jennifer Aniston works the hottest trends effortlessly, and the proof is in the pudding: she’s admitted to loving low-rise jeans before they were cool (again) and recently casually debuted a milky French manicure while looking like a couture disco ball. Perhaps it’s her girl-next-door persona that makes these divisive beauty and style moments seem natural and easy-peasy, and the actress just did it again by showing off her relaxed Pamela Anderson updo.

On April 4, Aniston posted a behind-the-scenes reel from her latest film, Murder Mystery 2, which shows all the hair, makeup, and stunts that go into making a movie. At the start of the reel, she’s standing alongside castmate Adam Sandler, wearing an all-black outfit including a coat, turtleneck, and pants. Although the entire reel was full of bloopers, gorgeous costumes, and even an adorable bulldog, her Pamela Anderson updo had all our attention—her hair was gathered into a high messy bun with face-framing pieces and wispy bangs.

"After a decade dominated by beach waves and snatched ponytails, her voluminous brushed-out updo is a breath of fresh air," professional hairstylist and SexyHair ambassador, Clayton Hawkins, previously told Byrdie about the Anderson updo that’s making waves both on and off the red carpet. "I would describe this look as sexy and effortless. The kind of updo that could be let down—in slow motion, of course—with one pin."

Pamela Anderson recently revealed in a British Vogue video that she used to tie her hair with a thong when in a pinch. But don’t run to your intimate’s drawer just yet—to recreate this look, you’ll first want to apply mousse to damp hair and then roughly blow it dry. Then, place your hair in hot rollers, or use a large barrel curling iron to curl your hair and set it with Velcro rollers. Once your hair is cool, remove the rollers and rake through the curls to create an undone look.

Getty Images

Next, apply texturizing spray to the strands, and then gather them into a messy bun—for this step, you can either pull your hair into a casual French twist or pull your hair back into a ponytail and wrap it around the base into a loose bun. Whichever way you go, make sure to display some ends in front of the bun, and then pull pieces along your hairline to create tendrils for a lived-in look.