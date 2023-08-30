Jennifer Aniston Is the Latest Celeb to Try the Muted French Manicure Trend

Jennifer Aniston sticks to the things that work for her. She’s worn blonde hair for years, revealed that she never stopped wearing low-rise jeans, and firmly believes in classic manicures. She’s worn several subtle milky manicures this year, and she just revealed her latest muted French manicure.

On August 27, Aniston posted a video of herself and her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, stocking the Ulta salon with her hair brand Lolavie's products. While she refreshed the salon’s wash area with Lolavie’s Restorative Shampoo ($29), Restorative Conditioner ($29), and Intensive Repair Treatment ($35), she wore low-rise jeans and a black baby tee. Aniston accessorized the look with black sandals, gold earrings, and gold pendant necklaces.

Her look was quintessential Aniston, and her subtle milky French manicure tied it all together. She wore her nails in a short square shape with a semi-transparent nude base. On each of her nails’ tips just a smidge of growth peers through the sheer polish, creating the appearance of a French tip. Aniston has worn this manicure countless times before, and with trends like the muted French (hello, Selena Gomez) and the micro French (and hello, Kendall Jenner) still going strong, there’s no sign that she’ll stop as fall approaches.

If you currently have natural nail growth, getting in on this mani is relatively simple—all you have to do is paint your nails with a semi-sheer milky polish to create a milky French similar to Aniston’s. If, however, you are planning on extending your nails with tips, you can create the illusion of natural growth with a muted French manicure.

First, apply a base coat to your nails, followed by two coats of a semi-sheer light nude color. “We used two coats of Sundays no. 02 ($18) as the base color and a slightly off-white/beige shade like our no. 48 as the French tip,” Amy Ling Lin, Founder & CEO of Sundays, previously told Byrdie. “Depending on your skills, you may use a French design brush or tape to paint the tip. Always make sure to allow time in between coats for a seamless finish.” After your polish dries, seal everything in with one to two coats of top coat.