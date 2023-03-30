Jennifer Aniston's Milky French Manicure will be Everywhere This Spring

As if her laid-back and witty personality isn’t enough to charm you, Jennifer Aniston’s beauty looks are not ones to turn a blind eye to. TikTokers breathed new life into Aniston’s iconic flippy ‘90s blowout with a modern take on "The Rachel," and you can even get your own voluminous texture with Aniston’s haircare line, Lolavie. While we usually look to her for hair inspo, her latest mani is worth coveting, too: a sophisticated milky French manicure.

On March 28, Jennifer Aniston stepped out in LA to attend Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 premiere, which she stars in alongside Adam Sandler (an iconic late ‘90s pairing). She wore a sheer Atelier Versace SS23 Couture mini dress, which features tons of draped silver and black beading that streamline into a halter neckline. Her dress dazzled and honestly makes it look like she’s a posh mermaid caught in a net (there’s fishnet laced throughout the dress), and it was accompanied perfectly by black strappy heels and diamond rings.

Getty Images

Silver is officially back this spring, and she paired the trend-forward dress with an equally en vogue milky French manicure. Her nails are at a medium length with a curved square edge, and along her entire nail bed is a wash of milky pink which meets a thin white French tip. This manicure type isn’t anything new, but it’s definitely hitting both the milk bath and "vanilla" French manicure trends hard.

Getty Images

Ever since the glazed donut manicure, nail trends have been all about creating dimension with shading and texture rather than with geometric shapes. Instead of going with a traditional French manicure which relies on a harsh contrast, Aniston combined it with a sheer milky finish for a softer, almost ombré effect. We don't know for sure how her manicurist created this look, but for a similar effect start by painting your French tip first, then add a sheer pink polish over top for a softer look.

Aniston finished off her red carpet look with an undone blowout, silver eyeshadow that matched her dress, a blushing rose gloss and a heavy dose of pink blush. Although the movie revolves around a murder mystery, there’s one fact that’s undeniable: Aniston’s milky French manicure will be on everyone's fingers this Spring.