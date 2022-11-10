Jennifer Aniston Never Stopped Wearing This Love-It-Or-Hate-It Jean Style

It seems that every time I open my TikTok , a ‘90s-inspired video appears on my FYP. ‘90s icon Jennifer Aniston, in particular, has been making waves on TikTok, with people recreating the viral "Jennifer Aniston salad,” and showing off their Rachel Green haircuts. Aniston recently sat down for a video with Allure to react to some top TikTok trends, and she revealed one vintage trend she never stopped wearing: the ever-controversial low-rise jeans.

Aniston shares that “every trend that happens with jeans, I really do try.” Gen Z-ers will be happy to hear that the one denim trend she never got into was skinny jeans, noting that she never felt like they were flattering on her body. Instead, to this day she prefers a low-waisted bootcut pair, since they “evened her all out” and have always worked best for her body. As the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

What shocked Aniston the most wasn't that the style is back—and clearly in her world, it never left—but what the youth consider "low-rise" compared to the jeans she rocked in the early '2000s. “Are those low-rise? Because that, to me, is what I wear today,” she says in the video.

One of Aniston’s favorite jeans to wear back in the day were by Lucky Brand, which she says were “low- low-rise” and “had a zipper this big” while creating a space between her index finger and thumb that's just a few inches long. Lucky Brand offered a variety of Y2K low-rise denim staples like flared silhouettes and rhinestone-encrusted back pockets. Stars like Paris Hilton, Beyonce, and Christina Aguilera all rocked the brand at fashion shows, red carpet-events, and casual evenings out.

Even as the entire world turned its back to low-rise over the years, Aniston chose to wear them day in and day out because it’s what she felt the best wearing. In this trend-driven world, perhaps we can all take note from Aniston and wear whatever we damn well please.