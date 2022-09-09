Jennifer Aniston Says This Shampoo Is a Game-Changer for Healthier Hair

From her cut that defined a generation on Friends to her sparkling bang moment in Rock Star, Jennifer Aniston has always had covetable hair. If you’ve ever Googled "how to get Rachel Greene hair," then you'll be glad to know that LolaVie, the hair care line created by Aniston herself, welcomes two new products on the first anniversary of its launch: The Restorative Shampoo ($29) and the Restorative Conditioner ($29).

If you haven’t delved into LolaVie’s products yet, the brand currently has a hair oil, leave-in conditioner, and a glossing detangler (which, BTW is a Byrdie 2022 Eco Beauty Award Winner) that all work to add moisture and shine while protecting hair from heat damage and environmental stressors. Much like the rest of LolaVie’s products, the new shampoo and conditioner are free of silicones, parabens, and sulfates, and are made from naturally-derived, plant-based ingredients.

Of course, a launch day is exciting for any brand founder—but a launch day that coincides with a brand’s first anniversary? Now that’s extraordinary. “[Since launching LolaVie, I’m proudest of] the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received from consumers,” Aniston explains to Byrdie. “It really makes it all that much more satisfying that the products you’ve worked so hard on, people really love. I can’t thank our customers enough.”

Ahead, Jennifer Aniston tells us everything about the new products, plus her wash day routine.

The Inspiration

“There are so many shampoos and conditioners on the market, there wasn’t a need for [more] if it didn’t stand out,” says Aniston. She says that during product development, she and her team knew that they wanted to include LolaVie’s bond technology, as well as its Healthy Volume and Longevity Complexes.

In addition, most hair products generally contain a lot of water, which dilute the formulas to make them easier to use. Aniston explains that the company uses bamboo essence instead of water since, bamboo is a renewable resource. Not only is the brand conserving water, but bamboo essence has additional hair benefits.

The Formula

“We named them the Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner because they provide the ultimate nourishment and repair to promote healthy hair,” says Aniston about the duo.

First up, is the Restorative Shampoo, which contains LolaVie’s proprietary bond technology made from chia seeds to help seal frayed cuticles and protect hair from future damage. This shampoo also contains vegetable ceramides to lock moisture into the strands, while B vitamins like niacinamide and biotin help to support long and healthy tresses. The clean formula doesn’t contain any suds-forming sulfates—this can steer a lot of people away from using clean formulas if they are fans of foaming cleansers, but Aniston sets the record straight: “What I like most is that despite not containing any sulfates, this shampoo suds up really nicely and just leaves my hair feeling clean.”

The Restorative Conditioner uses a vegan keratin complex to rebuild broken bonds that might be damaged from heat, color, or environmental stressors. Along with this, LolaVie also includes botanical extracts from coconut, jackfruit, and orange to moisturize the hair, while protecting it with antioxidants. Much like the Restorative Shampoo, the Restorative Conditioner also contains a bond technology derived from chia seed to seal the hair and boost shine.

You’ll be glad to know that both formulas are color-safe, vegan, cruelty-free, and suitable for all hair types while remaining extremely effective. Aniston pats herself on the back with these formulas and says, “these are game changers.”

How To Use It

Aniston admits that her wash routine depends entirely on her schedule. “When I’m filming, I’m washing my hair a lot—basically every day. When I’m not filming, I can usually get away with a few days in between washes.” She explains that she’s quite “traditional” when it comes to using shampoo and conditioner: “I gently massage the Restorative Shampoo and rinse out. Then, I follow-up with the Restorative Conditioner. I leave it on for a few minutes then rinse out.” See, the stars are, after all, just like the rest of us.

My Review

Isabella Sarjila

I have 2B curls, but since my hair has grown below my waist, they tend to straighten out these days due to the excess weight. I find that my hair looks and feels the best when I use a solid shampoo and conditioner duo that rids my scalp of any excess buildup while moisturizing my otherwise dry strands.

When Jennifer Aniston tells you she cares for her hair in a specific way, it’s a smart idea to follow in her footsteps. I found that with the classic method of shampooing twice with the Restorative Shampoo and leaving the Restorative Conditioner in my hair for about ten minutes, my hair has both volume at the roots and bounce throughout the strands that I thought would only come back after a weight-lifting haircut. Plus, this duo adds a surge of moisture to my long, thirsty locks that make my hair lustrous and my curls defined. I must note that the shampoo works best when you use it twice during a shower—but that's to be expected with a sulfate-free formula.

Overall, I’m typically skeptical of celebrity-founded beauty companies—but the LolaVie Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner have my full endorsement.