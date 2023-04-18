Jennifer Aniston Is the Latest Celeb to Try Out the Lip Gloss Nails Trend

Few stars can nail beauty trends in every category, but Jennifer Aniston succeeds on all fronts. The actress’s flippy ‘90s cut is essentially the blueprint for the viral “Rachel”-inspired hair that dominated TikTok last year. Plus, she's gotten in on the popular Pamela Anderson updo, “milky French” nails, and more in the past few months. Most recently, she made one of spring's freshest nail trends her own: “lip gloss” nails, proving that Aniston will forever be on our beauty inspo boards.

On April 13, Jennifer Aniston posted a video from her chic kitchen to unveil the launch of her haircare line, Lolavie, at Ulta. Lately, Aniston has been out and about serving up her signature cool style for the premiere of her latest film, Murder Mystery 2, but while relaxing at home, she went minimalist instead, pairing blue jeans with a black crew neck tee and a simple gold band on her finger. As usual, her hair featured mega volume, and she finishes the look with daytime-appropriate mauve eyeshadow, rosy blush, and a pale pink lip.

While showcasing products in her Ulta video on Instagram, the unexpected star of the show was her nails, which sit at a natural length with a square tip. Aniston recently wore milky French nails at the same length, but her polish this time around is a little sleeker. Her lip gloss nails featured a pale pink base and high-shine finish typical of the trend.

Lip gloss nails are the epitome of the “my nails but better” trend we've been seeing lately, which calls for a manicure that looks fresh, glossy, and natural. The idea is to mimic how sheer lip gloss can add a smidge of color and a shiny, cushiony look to the lips—except on your nails. After what feels like eons of the “glazed” manicure reigning supreme, lip gloss nails are an alternative way to add a wash of color and shine to the nails without the flashy, chrome finish.

Getty Images

If you can’t get an appointment in with your salon but want to hop onto this trend ASAP, lip gloss nails are easy to achieve at home. First, file and buff your nails to your desired length and shape, and then massage cuticle oil into your cuticles before pushing them back. After cleaning off the nail, apply a smoothing base coat for a ridge-free finish, and then apply a sheer light pink polish. Celebrity manicurists Gina Eppolito and Sonyua Belakhlef recently spoke to Byrdie about the look and recommended Londontown Perfecting Nail Veil #4 ($20), Cirque Colors Rose Jelly ($13), and Orly Nail Polish in Rose-Colored Glasses ($11). Finish off your nails with a high-shine top coat, and you’ll be well on your way to a pristine and fresh mani.