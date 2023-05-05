Blackpink's Jennie Kim Took the Strawberry Milk Nail Trend for a Spin

Niche trends are great when you want to spice up your fashion or beauty choices, but timeless looks will always stand firm as aesthetics come and go. Lately, the stars have brought classic styles to their fingertips, and Blackpink member Jennie Kim's strawberry milk manicure is the perfect example of how simplicity will always be in style.

A quick scroll through Kim's Instagram feed will show you that she’s a fan of all things dark and dainty. This past Monday, the Chanel ambassador arrived at the 2023 Met Gala wearing a white vintage Chanel mini dress with a scalloped neckline, a pleated hem, and a black sash at the waist with a camellia flower in its center. She added moody touches to the cute, almost bridal dress, with a black choker, black opera gloves, opaque black tights, and black pumps, as well as camellia hair clip as a tip of the hat to Karl Lagerfeld’s work at Chanel.

Getty Images

Chanel is a timeless brand, and wearing its vintage pieces is always a flex—especially at a gala in honor of Lagerfeld. To add a cute touch that’s just as classic as Jennie’s outfit, her manicurist, Naomi Yasuda, opted for a short square strawberry milk manicure that she created using Chanel’s Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in shade Ballerina ($30). “For [Jennie’s] first-ever Met Gala, we kept it classically chic,” Yasuda said on Instagram. The nail polish’s semi-sheer finish was enough to add a faint wash of a nude pink color, with a slightly milky, hazy finish. Her manicure is in line with the current “my nails but better” trend which countless stars have worn both on and off the red carpet over the past few months.

To finish her look, Kim wore hazy pink monochromatic makeup look with an emphasis on her matte skin and glittery eyes, and a headband made from two braids. Says Jennie in a Get Ready With Me Video for Vogue, “We wanted to bring a little bit of our Korean culture,” and reveals that the braid reminded her and her team of a traditional Korean braided hairstyle.

Getty Images

Her overall ‘fit may not have been the glitziest of the evening, but its simple elegance is what made it one of the best looks of the night.