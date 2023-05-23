Jennie Kim's Chiffon Nails Are Delicate Perfection

At this point, Cannes rivals even the Met Gala when it comes to celebrities showing off their most glamorous looks. The outfits are so good—like Elle Fanning's princesscore gowns and Helen Mirren's new ocean blue hair—that the film festival of it all gets a little lost in the sauce. However, one of the most highly-anticipated Cannes screenings just reminded us why we're all here: HBO's The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

On May 22, Blackpink's Jennie Kim joined the rest of The Idol's cast on the Cannes red carpet. Like Depp, she wore Chanel, though Kim opted for a bridal look from the spring 2020 couture collection while Depp went vintage. Kim's gown had a corseted bodice, a tea-length skirt, and sheer black chiffon off-the-shoulder sleeves. The skirt has an exposed crinoline, giving it a ballerina vibe. She accessorized the look with dainty silver rings, a black hair bow, and black sandals with even more bows.

Getty Images

Kim carried the balletcore theme over to her manicure with her "chiffon" nails. Her nails were kept short, round, and painted a sheer off-white shade. It was just a hint of soft color, making her nails look as if they were peeking through a layer of delicate fabric. Her natural nail tips were able to shine through, giving her a delicate milky French effect. Taking a note from some of the manicures at the Met Gala, Kim's nail artist finished the look with a tiny Chanel "CC" logo on each thumb. It's a manicure that looks expensive but is pretty easy to copy with your favorite white or cream polish—just add a few drops of clear to sheer it out.



The rest of Kim's beauty look fell in line with her hyperfeminine dress. She had a flawless satin complexion, nude lips, and smoky winged liner. Feathery brows and a healthy flush of blush brought a youthful, doll-like look to her eyes. For hair, her long dark locks were swept up in a '60s-inspired mini beehive and finished off with a silk bow. Too cute.

