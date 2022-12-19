Jenna Ortega Just Got an Edgy Wolf Lob

If Jenna Ortega hasn’t infiltrated your TikTok For You page, are you even on the internet? After making waves as Wednesday Addams in the Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday, Ortega quickly stole everyone’s hearts and feeds, with fans either pining after her gothy glam or recreating her iconic dance number in the show (she choreographed that herself, BTW). If you’re prone to following in Ortega’s footsteps, then you’ll want to ring your hairstylist seeing as she just got a short wolf cut.

Ortega's been killing the late night game, and on December 16, hairstylist David Stanwell helped Ortega prepare for her appearance on The Tonight Show. Ortega wore a floor-length sheer black dress with a crisp white collar and cuffs. She paired the dress with a black satin tie and a silver chained (literally chained with a lock and key) corset. As far as glam goes, Ortega wore a nude lip and a smokey black graphic wing that brought a couture vibe to her Wednesday-esque look.,

And as for that hair? Stanwell helped Ortega swap out her usual long locks for an above-the-shoulder lob featuring wispy fringe and tousled layers—AKA a shaggy wolf cut. As opposed to the perfectly fluffed wolf cuts we’ve seen in the past, Ortega’s hair seems slightly disheveled, offering a sexy just-woke-up edge that juxtaposes her crisp outfit. And the secret behind her nonchalant ‘do? Stanwell reveals, “After cutting her hair, I started by applying the Authentic Beauty Concept Amplify Mousse ($25) and Beachy Texture Spray ($25) in wet hair, then blow dried with a brush directing the hair every which way.”

Stanwell continued his haphazard technique and used a curling iron “randomly throughout the hair—very roughly creating bends the way I wanted the hair to move.” Then, he used the Authentic Beauty Concept Airy Texture Spray ($25) to blast Ortega’s hair around her head, which created movement from the spray’s physical force, along with hold from the texturizing formula. Stanwell reveals, “I finished the look with the Authentic Beauty Concept Styling Cream ($25) and Solid Pomade ($25) to keep that piecey, effortless look and to ensure it would hold throughout the night.”

It’s a look worth trying on if you are all about following the trends while adding your own lived-in, rocker flair.