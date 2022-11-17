Jenna Ortega Wore a Goth Wedding Dress to the "Wednesday" Premier

Although spooky season is technically over, the eerie vibes are stronger than ever with Netflix's new Wednesday series just around the corner. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Adams in the Addams Family spin-off directed by Tim Burton, which airs on November 23. We’re sure to see some gothy outfits on screen once the show is streaming—but we’d wager a guess that nothing will beat Ortega’s dark bridal couture that she wore to the series' premiere.

Ortega stepped foot onto the black carpet in a black bridal look from the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 collection, featuring a black floor-length gown and a matching lace-trimmed veil. The dress features a wrinkled train, thigh-high slit, and intricate lace that wraps around the bodice, much like a corset. She finished the outfit with black patent leather platform heels also by Versace, silver rings, and a dainty silver tiara.

Now, this isn’t the first time Versace’s unconventional bridalwear has nearly broken the internet. This past Milan Fashion Week, models including Bella Hadid and Paris Hilton strutted down the catwalk wearing the ensemble in brightly colored pinks, purples, and even electric greens. However, by selecting the outfit in all black, Ortega kept her finger on fashion’s pulse while wearing a color well-suited for the cooler weather (and perfectly appropriate for a Tim Burton project).

Ortega pieced together trends for the premiere and dipped her toes into a grungy makeup look that's making waves on TikTok this fall. Her makeup featured a black smokey eye, a nude lip, and a sweeping contour under the hollows of her cheeks. Sure, there weren't too many blushy hues in her glam, but it was the perfect nod to the melancholy vibes of her character, Wednesday Addams. She finished the look with straight yet voluminous hair and a glossy black manicure, proving that spooky season is a state of mind.