Jenna Ortega Has Wednesday Addams Bangs Now

Jenna Ortega stole everyone’s goth hearts as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, and we’re on the edge of our seats to see her reprise the creepy role. On January 6, Netflix confirmed a second season of Wednesday, (apparently, this season promises more “torture") but sadly, due to the SAG and WAG strikes, the show likely won’t hit the air until at least 2024. Until then, you can enjoy all the ways Ortega channels her character IRL, like with her new Wednesday bangs.

Ortega shared he latest Adidas campaign video, where she breaks the fourth wall to “tune into a game” while wearing an all-white sweatsuit with a black Adidas logo. Ortega’s stylist Enrique Melendez paired the look with white Adidas sneakers, delicate gold rings, and a stack of thin gold chain necklaces.

Ortega’s bright athleisure outfit is a far cry from the all-black goth-y pieces she wears in Wednesday—but her hair was fully Wednesday Addams. Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho created an ultra-sleek lob with a slight inward swoop, plus full Birkin bangs (or Wednesday bangs?) that end around her brows towards the middle and then taper out to her cheekbones as they reach the ends.

Ortega is no stranger to bangs, and she's been pairing her wolf cut with fluffy curtain bangs for most of the year. Her latest bangs, however, are straight-across and short, just like her character's. Her hair overall is much sleeker than we're used to seeing, and is the perfect fall inspo as we start to leave beach waves behind.

Ortega's manicurist Thuy Ngyuen created a short, soft square manicure on the star and gave her a “naked nail” look with transparent nude nail polish. As for her makeup, celebrity makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis created a strawberry makeup look to add a natural flush. Inglessis added a pink blush to Ortega’s cheeks and nose while allowing for her natural freckles to peer through for a true strawberry look. She groomed the star's brows, added a bit of highlighter to her complexion, and finished the look with a juicy tinted lip product.