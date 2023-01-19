Jenna Ortega's Hood and Wet Side Bangs Are Peak Goth Girl

Whether you've binged Wednesday yet or not, Jenna Ortega is probably your go-to inspo for all things goth. Ortega has been on a moody fashion streak lately after her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Wednesday Adams, and there's no sign of her stopping. This week, the star brought some emo charm to couture week thanks to a pair of wet, piecey bangs.

On January 17, Ortega arrived at the Saint Laurent menswear fashion show in Paris alongside her castmate and friend Percy Hynes White. She wore a backless floor-length Yves Saint Laurent gown in—you guessed it—black, which featured a crossed halter top that extended above her neckline into a full hood. With a minimal gold cuff on one arm, gold and black bangles on the other, and black platform sandals, Ortega added just enough *oomph* to her outfit without taking away from the strong Elvira-vibes of her slinky gown.

Ortega's glam was minimal yet striking, with little to no complexion products showing through her hood, aside from the slight peachy blush washed over her cheeks and the immaculate wet highlight peering through on her cheekbones. She wore a thick layer of eyeliner emphasizing her inner and outer corners, and finished off her statement look with a nude-brown lippie and brushed-up brows.

Although the wolf cut she wore to the Golden Globes is hidden under her hood, a few strands of her bangs peer through the front of her headpiece, creating a wet, piecey side-bang look. It's honestly a look that makes us think back to techno music videos of the early 2000s (hello, queen Kylie Minogue in her "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" music video) when futuristic-chic came to a head in the high-fashion world.

Ortega's not the only one bringing side bangs back. In September 2022, Katie Holmes arrived at the Tom Ford runway show wearing a piecey, Audrey Hepburn-esque mini bang, also swept to the side and hidden under a hood. Later that year, Kylie Jenner posted a behind-the-scenes look from her Kylie Cosmetics x Batman campaign, where she had side bangs laid on her forehead in wispy pieces.

There's a reason Ortega wore this ultra-niche hairdo at fashion week—it's simply not something many would go for on a daily basis. There is, however, a way to get a 2000s wispy side bang without all the added wetness. "To get this look, I would ask for a long, side-swept bang with point-cut ends and longer face-framing pieces," Sarah Potempa, Celebrity Hairstylist, and The Beachwaver Co. Founder, recently told Byrdie. "The point-cutting will give you that piece-y, more lived-in, casual look where the longer, face-framing pieces will help blend with the rest of your hair." Dua Lipa's Y2K sideswept bang at Paris Fashion Week in Fall 2022 is a great reference for your stylist.