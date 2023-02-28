Jenna Ortega Just Took the "Rich Girl Nails" Trend for a Spin

Whether it’s because of her gothy charm or her TikTok-viral dance moves, it’s safe to assume that Jenna Ortega has been on practically everyone’s radar as of late—including the awards circuit's. Ortega was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday Addams at the 2023 SAG Awards, and she showed up with a manicure we can't get off our minds.

In the past, Ortega's been known to arrive on the red carpet in edgy outfits that look like they were ripped straight from her character, Wednesday. This time around, thought, Ortega brings her own high-fashion edge to goth glam, wearing a vintage black leather 1994 Versace gown with a plunging neckline, open skirt, and Versace medallion at her waist. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, paired the dress with open-toed platform shoes and a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger necklace, earrings, and rings with a Tiffany Edge bracelet and ring.

Getty Images

As for her nails, she went in the complete opposite direction. Celebrity nail artist, Thuy Nguyen, created a medium-length almond-shaped nail that looks quite natural on the star, and painted Ortega’s nail beds with a pale nude color that’s slightly transparent. The manicure is, for lack of a better phrase, short and sweet, and offers a soft contrast against her moody and highly textured dress.

Getty Images

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this manicure—back in December 2022, celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik created the “rich girl” manicure on Jennifer Lopez, which we noted was “the perfect in-between” manicure for people who are on the fence between wearing shorter and longer nail styles. Ortega’s nails, although they are on the shorter side of a medium length, have an almond shape that elongates the nail beds, providing the illusion of a longer nail. Plus, much like J.Lo’s nails, Ortega’s have a nude tint to them that, as we stated, “can serve an upper-echelon softness, but a little cooler than a pale pink manicure.”

And since there’s virtually nothing that’s not cool about Ortega, it makes sense that even with a more demure manicure, she finds a way to make it edgy. As for the rest of her glam, her hairstylist, David Stanwell, created natural-looking waves to accentuate her dress, stating in an Instagram post, "The dress was '90s, so effortless texture was the way to go." As for Ortega's makeup, her makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, kept things cool(-toned) with a frosty "reverse smokey eye."

