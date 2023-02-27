Jenna Ortega Debuted a Frosted "Reverse Smoky Eye" at the 2023 SAG Awards

Ever since she stepped off the Wednesday set, Jenna Ortega has become one of our favorite fashion girlies to watch. Whether she's wearing a goth wedding dress or debuting a new wolf cut, she's the highlight of every red carpet she steps foot on, and last night's 2023 SAG Awards was no exception.

On the carpet, Ortega returned to her signature gothy glam with a one-shouldered black vintage Versace gown. The gown had a shiny leather finish and a sculpted, asymmetrical bust. It also featured a high slit with asymmetrical draping on the skirt. Her stylist, Enrique Melendez, finished off the look with a gold and diamond necklace, a wrap bracelet, and a pair of towering black platform sandals.

As for beauty, she kept things fairly easy-breezy to contrast the drama of the dress. Her hair was down and effortlessly wavy, and her nails were painted a milky pink nude. Her lips and cheeks were peachy, giving her complexion a sunny flush.

But while her glam appeared simple at first glance, her makeup artist Vincent Oquendo added a hidden detail in her silvery eye look: a "reverse" smoky eye. "For Jennas SAG awards makeup, we were inspired by classic 70’s pastel eyes," Oquendo shared on Instagram.

"We used a white eye shadow stick as a base of her eyes, and we created a reverse smoky eye. I then wanted to create different textures using multiple metallic silvers and gold to brighten her eyes. Finally, I used a very thin black liquid liner in the outer corner paired with just a few stiletto individual lashes," the makeup artist explained. "Paired with a bronzed flushed cheek and a beige rosy lip, it was the perfect complement to her vintage Versace gown."

Oquendo didn't share his exact products or technique, but luckily Ortega's look is pretty easy to recreate without all the nitty-gritty details. A reverse smoky eye usually refers to all the drama on the lower lashes instead of the lid, but in this case, Oquendo is using it to refer to the brightening effect the look has on Ortega's eyes.

As he instructs in his Instagram caption, start with a white shadow stick as a base, and then build on shades of gold and silver shadows to create that wide-awake, frosted effect—for an exact copy, keep the silver on the lid and the gold through the crease, but that part is up to you. Finish off with the skinniest line of eyeliner on the outer corners and plenty of mascara. Et voila.

