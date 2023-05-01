Jenna Ortega's Patent Leather French Manicure Is the Epitome of Moody Glamour

Thanks to her performance as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, her moody glam, and black-and-white red carpet looks, Jenna Ortega has quickly become the face of the "soft goth" trend and Gen Z’s scream queen. We also have to imagine Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic fitted suits have always populated her mood boards.

For the 2023 Met Gala, Jenna Ortega paid homage to Lagerfeld in black, white, and gold suiting—complete with a ruffled jacket, sheer shirt, and a corseted petticoat-turned-mini (with a train). Yes, there's a lot going on. We're coining this look "anime Lagerfeld" for the satin bolo with camellia flower detailing, fingerless sleeves, sheer black knee-high tights, and, of course, a vortex of pearl-studded gold chains hovering over her entire outfit. She finished the look off with black-and-white Oxford platforms and dainty drop earrings.

Getty Images

Her nails were the cherry on top of her cute yet gothy 'fit, and included a black French tip with a simple dash of silver glitter. Her nails sat at a medium-length almond shape and featured a nude base with a patent leather black tip. Instead of leaving a traditional bare border between the base and tips, Ortega's nail artist added a thin line of silver glitter, creating glamour in what could otherwise be a moody manicure. It was the perfect addition to the 'fit.

Getty Images

Ortega finished the look off with a feathery half-up, half-down hairdo to give romance to her Birkin bangs. As for makeup, she opted for black liner and wispy wings. Her makeup artist opted for a flush of rosy blush and a matching pink lip.

Sure, her look was very Lagerfeld—but we'd argue that she also came dressed as herself. Perhaps it's just another witchy look for our horror queen's books.