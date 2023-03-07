Jenna Ortega Just Made "Bronzed Goth" Makeup a Thing

What happens when a modern scream queen goes to a Scream premiere? She invents a new goth makeup trend. On March 6, Jenna Ortega arrived at the Scream VI premiere in New York City wearing her latest take on goth beauty: What we're calling a bronzed goth beat.

Ortega arrived at the premiere wearing a couture Jean Paul Gaultier dress made from what appears to be a deconstructed white button-up and a tuxedo jacket that falls off the shoulders. Her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, accessorized the couture-goth dress with open-toed black patent platform shoes, two Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Bean Design wire necklaces, and a matching Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti Sevillana ring.

Getty Images

Ortega is practically the queen of “soft goth” glam—but for the premiere, she debuted a whole new subsection of moody makeup: bronzed goth. Although we don’t know *exactly* how her makeup artist, Mélanie Inglessis, arrived at this look, here’s what we think happened.

Inglessis sculpted Ortega’s crease with a cool-toned brown shade, bringing the shade all along her lower lash line for a moody feel. To brighten her eyes, Inglessis added the shimmering champagne color to Ortega’s lids and left her lashes almost bare, which is key for emphasizing a morose-leaning beat. She also contoured out Ortega’s complexion while adding a subtle bronze, and finally, for a true goth look, Inglessis created a blood-red pout with matte lipstick. Ortega's hairstylist, David Stanwell, finished off the look with a wolf lob that features wispy waves and curtain bangs.

Since its genesis back in December 2022, “soft goth” has had a chokehold on the “dark bimbo” community, which favors more minimal beauty routines with cool-toned grey, blacks, and dusty blues. Sure, this trend is great for the colder months—but as the weather warms up, Ortega proves that you don’t have to forgo your love of cooler-toned makeup to look bronzed for the spring or summer seasons. Wearing goth makeup during the warmer months *can* be as simple as dipping into cool-toned browns to sculpt out your eyes and cheeks or even wear on your lips.

It’s a vibe worth trying if you want your makeup to look angsty yet lively for spring.