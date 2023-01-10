Jenna Ortega Debuted Auburn Hair and Doe Eyes at the 2023 Golden Globes

With a viral TikTok dance and covetable goth style in tow, Jenna Ortega almost needs no introduction. The Wednesday star became a household name in 2022 when she graced everyone’s screens with a creepy-yet-lovable performance and a dance sequence she choreographed herself that took the entire world (and internet) by storm. And this year’s 2023 Golden Globes is recognizing her, too, as she’s nominated for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix-original series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton.

Getty Images

Since Wednesday’s premiere in October, Ortega has been rocking goth-inspired outfits virtually everywhere, from late-night shows to red carpets, which is why her frothy nude gown is a refreshing departure from her recent Wednesday vibe. She wore a gorgeous tan Gucci gown with criss-crossed cutouts, a dramatic train, and ethereal pleats. Three necklaces, courtesy of Tiffany's, including an edgy interlocking snake design, completed the look. I mean, she couldn't go a whole night without at least one nod to her spooky Wednesday roots, right?

Getty Images

As for beauty, the actress debuted a more polished take on her recent wolf cut, keeping her hair sleek and shiny as opposed to tousled. Add cool curtain bangs and a little new color, and you've got a definite red carpet winner. Compared to her hair a few weeks ago, it looks like Ortega is getting in on the winter copper trend, going a little more auburn with her color for the Golden Globes red carpet.

To finish the look, she kept her makeup soft and simple with a glowing complexion and subtle bronzer. For eyes, she went big with her lashes, getting in on the doe eyes trend with a light highlight on her lower waterline and liner on her outer corners. A glossy nude on her lips tied the whole look together, bringing her glam back to her cappuccino-colored dress.

