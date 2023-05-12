We're Obsessed With Jenna Dewan's Aura Glazed Nails

It’s always exciting to see stars sporting the latest nail trends because—what with their custom designer outfits and intricate hairstyles—manicures are the easiest to recreate. The Rookie star Jenna Dewan recently attended an event with InStyle, at which she wore a gorgeous red lip and an aura-glazed manicure.

On May 10, InStyle celebrated its new Editor in Chief, Sally Holmes, and The New & Next Issue by hosting a dinner party at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles. The dinner was buzzing with big names: both Sephora and Citizen were presenters for the event, and there were countless stars in attendance, like Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Hyland, Storm Reid, and Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, who was the cover star for the magazine’s latest issue.

InStyle

Everyone looked breathtaking, including Dewan, who wore a white Monique Lhuillier strapless dress with a fitted silhouette and lace detailing at the waist. Her stylist, Brad Goreski, paired the dress with silver Jimmy Choo sandals, diamond earrings, a bangle, and rings, all by the jewelry brand Zydo.

Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt gave Dewan an aura glaze manicure for the event, which she named as her “new obsession.” The nails feature a soft pink base with a cool-toned white aura design spray painted in the center. The manicure could have looked amazing just as an aura manicure, but being that Ganzorigt is the creator of the ever-popular glazed manicure, she added a glaze to Dewan’s nails to create dimension and a reflective finish.

Traditional aura nails are made from funky shades, and people have paired greens, reds, and purples together to get a true aura-like finish on the nailbeds. Dewan’s aura-glazed nails, on the other hand, have the same pink shade as the popular strawberry milk mani, which has been spotted on practically everyone both on and off the red carpet. It’s proof that pale pink is coming for everything, fast—even the manicure styles we thought would be bright and vivid forever.

Dewan’s hairstylist, Cherilyn Farris—who’s also one of Hailey Bieber’s go-to’s—created an undone blowout for the star. Her dark chocolate brown hair features a subtle side part, plus faint waves all throughout. For a daring finish, makeup artist, Brittany Sullivan, put a bright red lip on the actress and added a pop of pink blush to her cheeks and wispy lashes.