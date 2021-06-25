The Jean Skirt Is Back: Here's 10 Fresh, Inspired Ways to Wear It

Just the mention of jean skirts can bring a flood of memories and references to mind. There’s the ‘70s minis, the ‘80s pencil skirts, the pairing with Ugg boots in the ‘00s—the list goes on with examples. So while you may be familiar with the versatility of the denim piece, perhaps you could use a refresher on how to wear it today, in a way that feels inspired yet distinctly modern. The 10 jean skirt outfits below provide just that.

In a range of lengths and washes, the ensembles ahead offer versatility in your summer wardrobe. You can wear a sleek A-line silhouette with a tank and silk scarf for an afternoon date, or go more professional in a midi-length number with a kitten heel. Naturally, denim lends itself to casual dressing, too, especially when you choose lighter washes or a raw edge and style it with crop tops or your favorite swimsuit. Keep scrolling for all these examples and more that demonstrate why jean skirt outfits, though nostalgic, are as relevant as ever.

The A-Line Skirt

An A-line silhouette is so classic, you might even say it's a bit demure. Contrast the shape of the skirt with a fitted tank and finish the look with a printed scarf worn in the hair, though the belt loops, or tied around your neck—whatever your preference.

The Light Denim

A light, nearly-white denim shade feels especially summer-appropriate. Pair this mini skirt with a breezy, button-down top and chunky, flatform sandals and you'll have a jean skirt outfit that feels stylish without a hint of discomfort.

The Paneled Mini

For a quintessential summer look, slip into a denim mini—the paneling on this one gives it a polished shape—and a romantic floral top. Complete the ensemble with a woven basket bag for a look that works for any plans on your agenda.

The Workwear Skirt

Swap your regular work skirt for a denim pencil style. The fold-over detail accents the waistline of this design and is perfect for tucking in a lightweight knit top.

The Utilitarian

Lean into denim’s utilitarian features in this style with oversized pockets on the front and back. Then, for a dressed-up approach to the jean skirt outfit, pair the functional style with an off-the-shoulder bodysuit and textured block-heel sandals.

The Vacation Mini

A denim mini is forever the perfect beach cover-up. In this ensemble, the timeless piece works to highlight the pattern of your new favorite swimsuit and one or more playful (and protective) sun accessories.

The Color-Blocked

Try a creative denim color that still offers tons of styling possibilities, such as this two-tone option. With its combination of white and beige, this skirt pairs well with saturated hues, prints, or—as with this jean skirt outfit—a mix of both.

The Asymmetric Hemline

Your loose-fit jeans, tank, and sneakers combination takes on a slightly new look by swapping in an asymmetric maxi skirt.

The Pencil Skirt

Not all pencil skirts are automatically for the office. This denim version, especially when worn with a ruffled crop top, makes an effortless jean skirt outfit combination for summer day or evening plans.

The Weekend Skirt

For the look of stiff denim without the stiff fit, this drawstring-waist jean skirt is a comfortable solution. With a lightweight, boxy top and chunky flip-flops, the final ensemble is a foolproof summer weekend uniform.