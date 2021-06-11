The Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo won’t make hair feel squeaky clean, but it does remove buildup without stripping hair, leaving behind a weightless finish.

A good shampoo cleans hair, of course, but even better if it also makes hair healthier and look full of life. Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo might be your answer to all of the above. And even better, the shampoo is packed with ingredients that strengthen hair—without potential irritants or damaging ingredients.

Jason is a cruelty-free brand, and the products are formulated with plant extracts. The list of ingredients Jason doesn’t use is long, and it excludes parabens, harsh sulfates, and artificial colors. To see if the shampoo lives up to its claims, I swapped out my usual wash and tried the volumizing shampoo to see what kind of results it could give me.

Ahead, my honest thoughts of Jason's Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo.

Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo Best for: Volumizing hair Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $9 About the brand: Jason is dedicated to creating safe and effective products without the use of common irritants or potentially damaging chemicals.

About My Hair: Medium-thick

My hair falls somewhere between thick and thin, and I'm typically combating frizz. Along with that, I like products that make my hair look healthy while preventing damage. My scalp can get oily, so I need a shampoo that combats that without drying my hair or stripping it of its natural oils. Typically, I use Olaplex shampoo (and love it), but the small bottle is fairly pricey.

The Feel: Lacks lather

Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo is ultra-creamy and smells fresh and minty. It doesn’t lather beyond a few small bubbles, so I needed to lather it as much as I could in my hands before applying it to my scalp. Then I massaged it in a good deal to spread it throughout the roots.

Testing Insight Because it doesn’t lather very much and is difficult to spread, I actually had to wash and repeat.

While I like that it didn’t feel like it was stripping my hair of moisture, I was worried it wasn’t cleaning it very well. Some brands get their lather from sulfates, which Jason doesn’t use. This is actually a plus for me—I avoid most sulfates because they irritate my skin and can cause dryness. And just because there is no lather doesn’t mean it’s not cleaning your hair. The only issue I’ve found is that it can make it more difficult for me to evenly wash my hair when shampoo doesn’t produce suds.

The Ingredients: Strengthening

Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo pumps up hair using two main ingredients: biotin and panthenol. These condition hair and also prevent breakage so you’ll have more healthy hair in the long run.

Despite any fears I had about leaving the shower with still-dirty hair, once dry my hair felt clean—and the minty-fresh scent lingered.

The Results: Weightless strands

But did I notice more voluminous hair? Not quite—but it did make my hair feel weightless. Unlike other volumizing products I’ve used that coat the hair with product that superficially plumps up hair and makes it appear more full, the Jason Thin to Thick Extra Volume Shampoo seemed to clean my hair and remove any residue that would weigh down my hair and make it appear limp and lifeless. I actually prefer this method to create volume, because not only did my hair feel clean and soft, it also looked healthier and shinier than it does with other shampoos that leave residue.

The Value: Very reasonable

This shampoo goes for less than $10 at most stores, making it a reasonably-priced option. The 8 oz bottle isn’t as big as some shampoos, so depending on your hair length and how often you wash you may need to pick up a new bottle every month.

