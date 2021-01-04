January Beauty Launches: This Genderless Makeup Brand Debuts with Colored Brow Creams

New year, new beauty launches! That's our motto. 2020 was filled with uncertainty and disappointment, but we learned more than ever that it's the little things that get us through. Beauty launches, however frivolous that may sound, were on the list of little things that gave us something fun to look forward to. By the looks of it, 2021 is already off to a better start and, well, the beauty launches haven't slowed down one bit.

Cheers to more things to look forward to this year, starting with all the January new beauty we've rounded up for you below.

TooD

TooD Brow Color Creams $12 Shop

We couldn’t contain our excitement when we learned about the launch of TooD (short for attitude), a genderless beauty brand created by Shari Siadat. Vocal about learning to love and embrace her unibrow, the Iranian-American prides herself in creating an inclusive cosmetic brand. The brand debuted with Brow Color Creams ($12) that boldly celebrate breaking beauty standards with high-shimmer.

Alder New York

Alder New York Cleansing Body Bar $13 Shop

Inspired by its cult-favorite Everyday Face Cleanser, Alder New York’s fragrance-free Cleansing Body Bar ($13) was created with earth and body-safe ingredients in mind. Designed to work for all skin types, the soap bar uses 1% glycolic acid, sea kelp, and shea butter to leave the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. We especially love that the bars are made locally in Vermont and feature a carton made with 30% recycled content.

e.l.f Cosmetics

﻿e.l.f Cosmetics Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick $5 Shop

e.l.f is bringing in the year with this serious must-have that in true fashion for the brand is seriously affordable. In case you're wondering, its new Mint Melt No Budge Eyeshadow Stick ($5) landed on our radar because of its long-wear and crease-free promise. The eyeshadow stick even has a built-in sharpener.

Briogeo

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Conditioner $36 Shop

Briogeo wants to stop split ends in their tracks with its new clinically-proven conditioner. Formulated to decrease hair breakage after two uses, the Don’t Despair, Repair! Conditioner ($36) features notable ingredients, including specially designed argan oil microencapsulation technology to visibly restore breakage and strengthen hair.

IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol $69 Shop

Combining the power of an anti-aging serum with the soothing care provided by a cream, the Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol ($69) promises to reach 15 layers into the epidermis in as little an hour.

Biossance

Biossance Squalene and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum $62 Shop

Using its proprietary white shiitake mushroom formula, Biossance’s latest Squalene and Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum ($62) introduces a new defender against dark spots.

Trinny London

Trinny London Sheer Shimmer Collection $30 Shop

Trinny London has big hopes of keeping the monochromatic look alive in 2021. Launching its Sheer Shimmer Collection, the lip to cheek products are available in eight eye-catching shades. It's important to note that the high-shine formula contains light-reflecting pearlescent pigments to leave the wearer with an irresistible glow. A whole new year mood.

CoverGirl

CoverGirl Sweet Blast Perfume $17 Shop

In search of a new fragrance? Consider Sweet Blast Perfume ($17) from CoverGirl. Promising to leave you smelling heavenly for the whole day, the recently released scent is both captivating and delicious with notes of lush fruits and intoxicating florals.

Caire Beauty

Caire Beauty Theorem Serum Boost $56 Shop

Caire Beauty’s newly-released Theorem Serum Boost ($56) contains triple-action hyaluronic acid that absorbs deeply into the skin for an instant glow and skin that’s 200% firmer.

Mario Badescu Skin Care

Mario Badescu Deodorant $14 Shop

While natural deodorant isn’t a new kid on the block, there's no better time than now to join the movement with Mario Badescu’s newly-launched Deodorant ($14). Infused with aloe vera and shea butter, the product is not only aluminum and baking soda-free, but it also neutralizes odor without leaving any residue.

Sol De Janeiro

Sol De Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment $36 Shop

Sol de Janeiro just launched its Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment ($36) that was created to be your winter hair savior. To do so, the at-home hair treatment features Brazilian ingredients—cupuacu, tucuma, and murumuru butters—that replenish damaged tresses.

bareMinerals

bareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation $35 Shop

Inspired by its best-selling loose mineral foundation, bareMinerals just dropped its minimalist Original Liquid Mineral Foundation ($35). Made with a small list of ingredients, the new liquid foundation reduces the look of pores, redness, and skin imperfections. This product gets bonus points for being free of silicone, talc, and oils.

Paris Laundry

Paris Laundry Nourishing Facial Oil $68 Shop

The Nourishing Facial Oil ($68) from Paris Laundry is made with skin-balancing organic oils and plant extracts, boasting the ability to hydrate all skin types. Designed to emulate the body’s own sebum, this golden oil seeps deep into the skin for ultimate nourishment, courtesy of a delicate blend of fatty acid-rich plant oils. Did we mention it also helps accelerate skin healing? Super!

MAC Cosmetics

MAC Starring Sims Eyeshadow Palette $32 Shop

Tap into your playful side with MAC’s Sims Eye Shadow Palette ($32). Available online-only, the limited-edition eye shadow palette features nine shimmering smoky brown shades that are bound to sell out quickly.

about-face

about-face Light Lock Highlight Fluid $32 Shop

Adding to her multi-hyphenate status, singer Halsey is leaving fans awe-struck with her clean beauty brand, about-face. We’re especially excited about the Light Lock Highlight Fluid ($32), a highly reflective weightless highlighter that promises to create a beam like no other. Get the scoop on the line from Halsey herself here on the brand she says she created for is for "the generation of e-girls and e-boys out there."