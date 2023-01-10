The Best January Beauty Launches to Get You Ready for 2023

Beauty enthusiasts, get ready to refresh your makeup and skincare routines. January 2023 is bringing a host of new and exciting launches from your favorite brands. There's a lot to be excited about, from innovative skincare essentials to game-changing makeup. Whether you want to try out a new contour or ring in the new year with a fresh fragrance, these brand launches are worth resetting your beauty routine.

So check the expiration date on your well-loved products, round up those TikTok beauty trends you've wanted to test out, and write down your 2023 beauty goals for the year. We'll be serving skin and face all year long, and to get the ball rolling, here's a round-up of the best January beauty launches worth adding to your beauty repertoire.

Scroll for the best January 2023 beauty launches.

Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays Midnight Ritual Retinol Renewal Serum $69.00 Shop

Summer Friday is jump-starting the year with a new retinol. The Midnight Ritual Retinol serum is a gentle yet highly effective formula that works overnight to reduce the appearance of fine lines. The 100% vegan retinol slow-release blend is enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, oatmeal, and tiger grass to help improve your skin tone, refine texture, and soothe irritation. It's perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and can be used daily as part of your nighttime skincare routine.



Pattern

Pattern The Heat Bundle $209.00 Shop

New Year, better hair with Pattern's heat bundle. The newly launched bundle includes the first-ever hair dryer for the brand, four attachments, and a heat protectant. Pattern CEO and Founder, Tracee Ellis Ross, wants to change the narrative around heat styling for curly hair and show the versatility of heat styling when done properly. Fluff, detangle, and style with the endless possibilities of this heat set.



Tarte

Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour $35.00 Shop

Sculpt your face like a pro in 2023 with Tarte's newest launch. Get a defined look with ease using the Sculpt Tape Contour. The all-in-one contouring tool creates the perfect illusion of perky cheekbones, a snatched nose, and a defined jawline in seconds. And when you think this product can't get any better, the formulation includes shea butter, licorice, and porcelain flowers, leaving imperfections blurred and skin nourished. It's the contour tool everyone will be talking about all year long.



Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama

Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Spell On You $365.00 Shop

New Year, new scent. The LVxYK Spell on You fragrance is a limited edition collaboration between Louis Vuitton and iconic artist Yayoi Kusama. Inspired by Kusama's "Infinity dots," the bottle features a soft pink base and is layered with repetitive arrays of vibrant red dots. The fragrance is an aromatic bouquet of iris, rose, and jasmine. Spell On You is described as romantic and mischievous, capturing the excitement of endless sensuality.



Chanel

Chanel N°1 de Chanel Crème Riche $115.00 Shop

Prep for the January cold with N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream. The velvety face cream, ideal for all skin types, smooths the appearance of wrinkles and leaves skin feeling soft and radiant. Spotlight ingredients, red camellia extract and red camellia oil, combat signs of aging and the harmful effects of cold weather while hydrating and boosting the vitality of the skin cells. After just one month, you'll notice a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles, pores, and a boost in skin elasticity.



Diptyque

Diptyque Do Son Eau De Parfum Limited Edition $205.00 Shop

Take your fragrance collection to the next level with Diptyque's limited-edition bottle of Do Son, featuring an illustration by Parisian Studio Werlen Meyer. The scent was inspired by one of Diptyque's founders, Yves Coueslant's time spent seaside during the summers of his childhood. Embellished in a special turquoise ocean landscape on the face of the bottle, the scent encapsulates this sentiment with notes of tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine, and amber wood. The fragrance can be described as delicate and comforting.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter $48.00 Shop

The future looks bright with Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. This satin-finish highlighter comes in seven illuminating shades to create a multi-dimensional glow. Great for defining cheekbones, sculpting facial contours and giving yourself a boost of confidence with a glow that is unmatched. It's the highlighter update we were all waiting for to start the new year off right.

Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil $52.00 Shop

We're bringing Sol de Janeiro with us into 2023, and their latest Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil is a must-have. The oil helps firm and nourish the skin and contains a blend of Brazilian extracts, microalgae extract, and Brazilian olive oil. It provides rich moisture and leaves skin feeling silky and hydrated while also enveloping you in a layer of the irresistible pistachio and salted caramel scent. The body oil is also great for lymphatic drainage and depuffing when applied in a circular motion.



Juvia's Place

Juvia's Place I Am Magic Natural Radiant Foundation $23.00 Shop

Juvia's Place is back and giving us a diverse range of liquid and powder concealers. The I Am Magic Natural Radiance Foundation is a medium-to-full coverage formula that creates a smooth and radiant complexion. It's made with antioxidant-rich ingredients and has a water-resilient base for long-lasting wear. The liquid range is offered in 33 shades and is accompanied by the foundation powder, which is offered in 20 shades. While the product provides coverage, it also nourishes the skin with Acerola Cherry ferment, Vitamins A, Vitamin C, and antioxidants to help protect and hydrate the skin underneath.

Native

Native Gummy Bears Body Wash $9.00 Shop

Treat your skin this year with Native's limited edition Candy Shop Collection. The sweet-scented collection includes four unique fragrances: Gummy Bear, Sweet Cinnamon Hearts, Sour Berry Belts, and Strawberry & Vanilla Taffy. The line is offered in an array of Native products such as body wash, deodorant, shampoo, and conditioner. As always, the products are made with simple ingredients you can understand while making you even more obsessed with your skincare routine.

Too Faced

Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush $29.00 Shop

Blush was the product of 2022, and it's following us into the new year with Too Faced's new Cloud Crush formula. The silky powder gives skin a realistic flush of color and a blurring, velvet finish. The product has the brand's signature coconut scent and comes in six pretty shades from baby pink to bright watermelon.

