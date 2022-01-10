The Best January Beauty Launches to Get You Ready for 2022

Now that seasonal cheer, festive activities, and holiday shopping are over, it's time to ring in the new year in style. As much as possible, we're avoiding the overwhelmed feeling that comes with last-minute resolutions for better skincare practices or fitness goals. Instead, we're taking self-care into our own hands and making space for pampering, reflection, and returning to routine as we adjust to the new calendar year.

Ahead, we compiled a comprehensive list of the best beauty launches this January to help get you through the cold weather ahead. From cloudlike glitter suitable for everyday use to a cleansing balm infused with bamboo charcoal, here are the products that have us ready for 2022.

UOMA by Sharon C

UOMA by Sharon C Lips Don’t Lie Matte Lipstick $7 Shop

With the Lips Don’t Lie Matte Lipstick ($7), you can talk the talk boldly. With just one swipe, the soft and satiny lipstick provides intense color payoff. Plus, this high-performance product is formulated with a blend of lightweight emollients to give you a silky feel without drying out your lips, as well as a white clay base for the perfect matte finish.

About-Face

about-face Fractal Glitter Gelly Set $50 Shop

Make your light shine brighter than ever with the Fractal Glitter Gelly Set ($50). The multifunctional glitter gel duo boasts a nonstick cloud-like texture and allows you to create bold looks with added shimmer to your body, eyes, or face.

Winky Lux

Winky Lux Tri-Color Balm Trio $18 Shop

The Winky Lux Tri-Color Balm Trio ($18) is a three-in-one lip balm infused with jojoba oil to leave lips nourished and soft, while the tint provides gorgeous, natural color.

Juvia's Place

Juvia's Place i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen $14 Shop

With the new i Sculpt, i Shade Brow Pen ($14), you can say goodbye to sparse brows. The highly-pigmented brow pen's custom control grip ensures precise hair-like strokes that last up to 12 hours thanks to the smudge-proof formula.

OSEA

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter $48 Shop

Osea has adapted their cult-fave Undaria Algae Body Oil into a luxurious body butter. With shea butter, ceramides, and Undaria Seaweed to soften, replenish, and renew the skin barrier, the Undaria Algae Body Butter ($48) is a fast-absorbing and rich formula that keeps skin hydrated for 72 hours.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation $44 Shop

Charlotte Tilbury has done it again. The brand's new Beautiful Skin Foundation ($44), available in 30 shades, contains hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, and a rose complex to improve hydration, radiance, and skin barrier strength. Rachel Dube, a Byrdie contributor, tried the product for a week and said she couldn't get enough of the satiny formula. “It left my skin feeling super hydrated at the end of the day without any cakiness or dryness that many other foundations leave.”

Shiseido

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Serum Concentrate $140 Shop

Strengthen your skin in the new year with Ultimune Power Infusing Serum Concentrate ($140). With reishi mushroom, iris root extract, fermented roselle extract, and heart leaf extract, the antioxidant-rich serum protects against environmental damage that causes premature skin aging while also hydrating and plumping.

Kosas

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow $15 Shop

Kosas has reintroduced its best-selling 10-Second Eyeshadow ($15). The formula is packed with eyelid skincare benefits like galactoarabinan, shea butter, jojoba oil, and orange flower water, which work together to moisturize, brighten, and tone the lid area. Because of its crease-free formula, long-lasting pigment, and quick dry time, the easy-to-apply liquid eyeshadow is a Byrdie team favorite. “As someone who wears contacts, a fallout-free, non-irritating eyeshadow is always a winner in my book.” Editor, Olivia Hancock says.

Keys Soulcare

Keys Soulcare Nourishing Cleansing Balm $30 Shop

Remove makeup easily with the Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($30), a deluxe oil-balm that naturally draws out impurities with active bamboo charcoal. The multi-benefit cleansing balm also contains shea butter, sunflower seed oil, macadamia seed oil, camellia seed oil, and manuka honey for extra clean and deeply hydrated skin with each use.

Morphe 2

Morphe 2 Keep It Calm Facial Mist $16 Shop

The Morphe 2 Clarifying Skincare Collection features the new Keep It Calm Facial Mist ($16) to help cool, hydrate, and soothe visible redness and stressed-out skin. The fine mist is infused with reishi mushrooms, aloe vera, and lavender water.

The brand's new Clear Things Up Clarifying Serum ($18) is formulated with salicylic acid and willow bark to remove impurities while also preventing acne and blackheads. Finally, the Hit The Dot Spot Solution ($15) is a treatment that relieves inflammation caused by breakouts.

