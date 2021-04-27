Jane Fonda has been gracing the silver screen with her talents since the '60s, and six decades later, she's still entertaining us with her humor and magnetism. And let's not forget her good hair. As a prominent icon through the decades, Fonda has acquired quite a collection of noteworthy hair moments. From her workout tapes in the '80s to becoming a silver fox in her '80s, she's always managed to impress us with her hairstyle choices. Below, 20 times Jane Fonda gave us major hair envy.
Silver Pixie
At the new 4k restoration premiere of her 1972 docufilm F.T.A., Fonda showed off a new look: the silver pixie. We love to see a shamelessly chic head of silver, and this textured pixie frames her face beautifully.
Full of Curls
For the 25th annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards, everything about Fonda's look stood out -- the bright lip, the full lash, and a head full of tight, textured curls. We suggest a 3/4" barrel curling iron with curls going in both directions all over the head for a similar wavy texture.
Major Volume
'Structure' is a word that best describes Fonda's ensemble at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. She paired a strong, structured shoulder pad with a voluminous structured hairstyle to match. To get a major lift at the roots, a dry shampoo foam can really help you go a long way, and all it takes is a quick scalp massage to work the product into dry hair.
Romantic Updo
Piece-y curls add movement throughout the hair, and Fonda wore this style note well in her updo at the 74th Annual Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Our Souls At Night. A gorgeously curled bang with delicate wisps softly hanging behind the ear keep this look effortlessly romantic.
Classic French Twist
The two key elements to a classic french twist are a tight nape and seamless lift at the crown. Fonda has both of these working in perfect succession with the french twist she wore to the Netflix-hosted premiere of Our Souls At Night.
Choppy Fringe
A choppy fringe never goes out of style, as Jane Fonda very well knows. She wore her softly broken-up bangs as the focal point to her hairstyle for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Side Swept Bangs
An easy way to switch up your usual 'do is to change your parting. Here, Fonda wears a beautiful side-swept bang for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Soft Set Curls
Fonda wore a softly brushed out curl set to give her hair body and shape for the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Using hot rollers is a great way to multi-task your "getting ready" efforts. Wrap your hair up and move on to something else. Your Mason Pearson brush and a little hairspray will provide those last-minute finishes.
Intricate Elegance
The updo Fonda wore to her Youth Premiere at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival was curled all over and twisted up in the back for an intricate, elegant head-turner. The detailed back and loose wisps around the hairline served that perfect balance of "done" and "undone" that we all lust for in a hairstyle.
Delicate Head Wrap
Accessorizing is a seamless way to take your hairstyle from drab to chic in mere seconds. At the premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures'Youth Fonda wore a delicate head wrap around her strands and let her earring drop steal the show - an easy effort for an elegant look.
Face Framing Layers
Layers help provide shape and body to the hair, and that's certainly what Jane Fonda's face-framing layers are doing for her here at the premiere of This Is Where I Leave You. Face framing layers, in particular, can really open things up for an approachable, inviting look that highlights your facial features.
Layered Bob
Fonda wore a layered bob to the premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis at the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival. This is a haircut that can provide volume up top and shape around the edges despite its shorter strands.
Feathered Lob
Feathered hair has truly never gone out of style since it popped up on the scene in the '70s, as Fonda clearly knows. She wore her lob (long bob) fully feathered in a perfect face frame to Lee Daniels' The Butler premiere in Los Angeles.
Wispy Bouffant
At the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Fonda wore an especially wispy 'do. The visible layers add piece-y texture and volume at the crown of her bouffant-like style and are paired with light wispy bangs to keep the look ultra-modern.
Bright Highlights
Fonda kept everything bright for her look at the 85th Annual Academy Awards, pairing her canary yellow ensemble with gold accents and an especially golden tint to her strands. Here she wears a seamlessly blended highlight and lowlight for contrast and the most desirable dimension.
An Ode to Tina Turner
We like to think Fonda was channeling her inner "Proud Mary" moment a la Tina Turner when she attended the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Though she may not be sporting wigs the way Turner did, Fonda surely has that stick straight and teased out rock and roll style to her 'do. We doubt a hair would budge out of place if she'd wanted to shake things out.
The '90s Bob
A few haircuts come to mind when thinking of the early '90s and '00s, including the infamous Rachel haircut that Chris McMillan created for Jennifer Aniston and this cut, which Sally Hershberger most notably set forth for Meg Ryan. A short, choppy and highlighted bob was emblematic of an era. Let's say, if a style icon as major as Jane Fonda is going to wear the look while attending the 61st Annual Golden Globe Awards, we fairly deem it as a historically significant 'do.
Curtain Bangs
A good curtain bang can enhance the beauty of any hair type. This effortless statement was the focal point of Fonda's hairstyle when she attended the Honors for Lily Tomlin at the Laughter is the Best Medicine Gala.
Full Fringe
Before she began any heavy highlighting, Fonda wore a beautiful blend of lowlights in her natural, graying hair color. We love seeing this attribute front and center in an elongated fringe that skims just below the eye line.
Bouncy Blowout
With hair like this, it's no wonder she sold 17 million copies of her workout tapes for six years straight. To get major volume and body in your blowout like the curls you see on Fonda here, prep the hair with a good lightweight mousse like this one from Sachajuan.