Jane Fonda has been gracing the silver screen with her talents since the '60s, and six decades later, she's still entertaining us with her humor and magnetism. And let's not forget her good hair. As a prominent icon through the decades, Fonda has acquired quite a collection of noteworthy hair moments. From her workout tapes in the '80s to becoming a silver fox in her '80s, she's always managed to impress us with her hairstyle choices. Below, 20 times Jane Fonda gave us major hair envy.