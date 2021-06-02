A traditional Indonesian herbal medicine made of fairly simple ingredients that you may even have in your home right now, Jamu is a natural and anti-inflammatory tonic of sorts with numerous potential health benefits, including helping with digestion and pain relief.

Even though Jamu is new to many of us, it has been part of Indonesian culture for centuries and is a huge part of everyday life there. It can be made from a variety of roots, herbs, flowers, and spices, such as ginger, honey, and turmeric.

"Jamu utilizes the abundant herbs and spices of Indonesia to make healing tonics that many Indonesians drink daily, with recipes handed down over the generations through healers and family members," explains Metta Murdaya, founder of Juara Skincare.

Traditionally, the ingredients are mixed together in a mortar before straining, says Michael Smith, who is a naturopath and founder of Planet Naturopath.

"The most popular type of jamu is called 'majun,' which is made from coconut milk and spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg, ginger root, and turmeric," he says.

Jamu often has a slightly sweet flavor due to the addition of cane sugar or honey, "while others might use ginger root extract instead," Smith says. "Its appearance ranges from light brown to dark red due to different ingredients used."

Jamu Has an Interesting—and Important—History

Incorporating wisdom and health practices from Indonesia and other Asian regions, Jamu is a rich local tradition in Indonesia.

"Jamu is a millennia-old Indonesian herbal wellness tradition that places joy at the heart of well-being," Murdaya says. "As a country known to be a spice island, Indonesia has been a center of trade by the Arabs, Indians, Chinese, and more, so over the centuries, influences from their health traditions have been adopted into some Jamu practices, making our holistic health practice a rich local tradition that also incorporates the wisdom from other Asian regions."

Jamu Is Really About a Whole Lifestyle

In Indonesian culture, Jamu is more than simply a drink. "We believe that to become and stay healthy requires being on a joyful journey that prioritizes sensory appreciation and community connection," Murdaya says. "To feel Jamu's full effects is to embrace not just the products, but also the philosophy of health that recognizes the individual as part of a community and joy as not a luxury, but a necessity."

Recently, Jamu has seen a surge of interest—both within Indonesia and beyond. In Indonesia, Murdaya says there's been a renaissance of Jamu as the value of living a natural and healthy lifestyle has become more widely appreciated. People are embracing traditional Jamu for health reasons and to inspire their own takes on this drink, which they then sell.

"Many hotels and restaurants have begun to feature Jamu prominently in their menus, which gives it much more exposure to western tourists, especially in Java and Bali," Murdaya says. She adds that the Indonesian government has also increased its support of the Jamu industry, helping businesses grow and promoting the development and export of Jamu products to share the tradition of Jamu overseas.

Eager to learn more about Jamu? Keep scrolling for some of Jamu's potential health benefits.